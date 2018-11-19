Students Prefer Juice Over Milk And Whole Fruit; Here’s Why Fruit Juices May Not Be The Healthiest

According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behaviour, students are more likely to choose juice over milk, whole fruit and water. High school students participating in school meal programs are less likely to select milk, whole fruit, and water when fruit juice is available, which may decrease the nutritional quality of their lunches. As per the researchers, the findings suggest that on the days when juice is available as a choice in high school lunches, students do not select whole fruits and milk as often. There is a problem because as compared to juice, milk and whole fruit are better sources of three nutrients essential for the growth of adolescents - calcium, vitamin D and fibre.

It is often said that one should not over-consume fruit juices and instead eat whole fruits. Here are some reasons that make fruit juices the wrong choice for young adults.

One of the biggest reasons that make fruit juices a wrong choice is because they don't have enough fibre present in them. When you blend whole fruits into juice, the pulp that contains fibre is strained out. Fibre is an important part of the fruit that makes it healthy and nutritious.

Without the fibre, juices are generally sugary water that may or may not have nutrition to offer. Fruits typically contain more natural sugar; therefore, what you are drinking is nothing but lots of sugar and water that could lead to weight gain.

If you are looking at losing weight, then juice is not the right choice. It may cleanse your system, but cannot help you lose weight efficiently because it doesn't have fibre in it. Fibre promotes satiety and leads to weight loss.

Fibre is known to keep you fuller for long, preventing you from cravings and binge-eating. The absence of fibre makes juices not-so-healthy.

Fruit juices may not be the hero you'd need, but if you love juices, try drinking more of vegetable juices. Even if you want to drink fruit juices, make sure you are not making it a part of your daily diet.