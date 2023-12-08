Struggling To Clean Your Greasy Kitchen Cabinets? Here Are 4 Simple Tips To Try

Easy tips to clean greasy kitchen cabinets. (Image Credit: Istock)

When working in a kitchen, there are several challenges that we encounter. It could be a lack of storage space, improper ventilation, clogged drains, or even malfunctioning appliances. And whenever we face any of these, it can easily irk us. Another common problem that we all face on a daily basis is the struggle to clean greasy surfaces, including kitchen cabinets. Indian dishes involve the use of lots of oil, ghee, and spices, which is why grease easily accumulates on them. These grease stains become stubborn over time, and cleaning them is no easy task. So, how should one get rid of these stains? Are you in a similar situation and looking for an effective solution? Then keep on reading, as we'll be sharing some helpful tips to solve this problem of yours.

Kitchen Tips: Here Are 4 Simple Tips To Clean Greasy Kitchen Cabinets:

1. Use dish soap:

If you're someone who doesn't cook that regularly, you can use good old dish soap to clean the cabinets. Mix a few drops of dish soap in a mug of warm water. Now dip a sponge or a kitchen cloth to soak the mixture. Squeeze out the excess water and start scrubbing your cabinets. This tip works great when there is less grease on them. Once done, wipe off the surface with a wet cloth, and you'll notice the grease has gone away.

2. Make vinegar solution:

It's no secret that vinegar is a great cleaning agent. Since it is acidic by nature, it works quite well to get rid of the grease. Instead of using it directly over your cabinet, it's best to dilute it with some water first. Add this solution to a spray bottle, and then spray it all over your kitchen cabinets. Let the solution stay there for a while, and then use a cloth to wipe off the residue. However, do not spray a lot, as it might cause damage, especially if it's a wooden cabinet.

3. Baking soda to your rescue:

Baking soda is quite commonly used for cleaning purposes. The antibacterial properties in it make it an effective ingredient for this purpose. It especially works well for stubborn stains. To use it, make a paste by mixing 1-2 teaspoons of baking soda with water. Make sure it's not too watery. Apply this paste to your greasy kitchen cabinets. Let it sit for a few minutes before you clean it off. Remember that baking soda is quite strong, so follow the principle that less is more to avoid discoloration.

4. Harness the power of citrus:

Citrus is our best friend when it comes to cleaning. By citrus, we mean lemons. You can mix lemon juice with water and spray it over the cabinets. Lemon, too, is acidic in nature and helps remove grease stains with ease. It also leaves behind a refreshing aroma and will make them smell good. Apart from this, you can also harness the power of citrus oil. Nowadays, it's quite easy to find them in the market. After cleaning with lemon juice, you can apply some citrus oil to them. This will further ease the cleaning process. So, along with getting rid of the grease, it will even make your kitchen smell fresh and heavenly. Now that's what we call a win-win situation.

