Slow Down Ageing With These 6 Simple Dietary Tips

Ageing is inevitable; while one cannot prevent it from happening, we can definitely slow down its process. What most of us prefer doing is to slather our skins with the latest anti-ageing skin products to reduce signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles and spots. What we fail to understand is these commercially bought chemically laden beauty products may come to your rescue in the short run, but may prove to be harmful in the long run. Ageing is more than just skin-related; it can range from inflammation to stress to a diet lacking nutrition, which can affect ageing and in turn, show up on our skin in the form of wrinkles, dryness and sagging skin.

So ditch the beauty products and try including the right kind of foods in your diet that help delay the process of ageing. Not just diet, engaging in exercise and reducing stress are also important factors in slowing down ageing process.

Here are some dietary tips that you should keep in mind in order to slow don ageing.

1. Cut down sugar

We are all aware of the detrimental effects sugar can have on our health by spiking blood sugar levels. In fact, it can also age our skin and steal away out youthfulness significantly. Due to glycation, a process where sugar dehydrates our skin, our skin loses its elasticity and starts to look dull and less vibrant.

2. Drink lots of water

Water is one elixir that can cure any ailment. It is can cure dehydration which is one of the biggest culprits of ageing skin. Water helps restore elasticity to the skin and hydrates us on a cellular level that helps to plump up our skin and add a certain glow.

3. Load up on antioxidants

We are exposed to toxins and chemicals on a daily basis, all of which are responsible for create free radical damage in our cells. In order to combat the free radical damage, we need antioxidants like vitamin A, C and E and beta-carotene.

4. Eat more protein

Proteins help slow insulin levels that you want to keep in balance to avoid experiencing blood sugar instability and weight gain. Eating protein helps stabilise blood sugar levels that reduce the stress on our body and keeps cortisol levels in check.

5. Use natural ingredients on your skin

Do not trust beauty products and rather choose to apply natural ingredients on your face to avoid signs of ageing. This will not only help delay your ageing, but also keep your skin glowing in the longer run.

6. Get enough sleep

During sleep, our body works hard to repair and regenerate and rid itself of toxins that we excrete upon morning visit to the washroom. Puffy eyes and wrinkles will result from less sleep. Therefore, make it a point to get about eight to 10 hours of sleep.