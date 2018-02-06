Single In The City? These Valentine’s Day 2018 Deals And Offers Are Meant For You!

Highlights Valentine's Day can be tough for single people. The Stables and Rodeo Drive is asking for your exe's stuff for donation. Gastronomica will give free pizza to those who burn their exe's pictures.

Every year, singles in big cities around the world have to go out of their way to ignore all the love that's apparently 'in the air'. Valentine's day is just around the corner and if you're newly single or have been so for a while, you must be bracing yourselves for a relentless onslaught of cringey 'lovey-dovey' stuff, from romantic advertisements to red heart-shaped balloon decorations and couples-only gigs and offers. Well, you're not going to be ignored at least on Valentine's Day 2018, because these two cafes in Delhi and Mumbai have deals that you just won't be able to ignore.

So if you're single on the 14th of February and are looking to do something that gets you off the Valentine's Day blues, head off to these two awesome gigs:

1. The Stables and Rodeo Drive at Peninsula Redpine, Mumbai

It's difficult when a relationship ends and one of the reasons it's so hard to get over a breakup is because of all that 'baggage'. We all have something or the other of our exes that reminds us of 'those days' and makes us sad. Well, The Stables and Rodeo Drive at the Peninsula Redpine in Mumbai are giving you a chance to donate everything of your exe's; from clothes that they left behind to their gifts to you that are stashed away in drawers. Take this opportunity to literally shed all that baggage by donating your exe's stuff to Angel Foundation. What's in it for you? Well, besides the profound feeling of lightness, you'll be awarded with a free shot for every item that you donate.

All you have to do is to participate in this 'Breakup Box' activity and break-up box challenge, where you challenge three of your friends to do the same thing. The activity will be live from February 10th to 28th.

Where: The Stables and Rodeo Drive, Peninsula Redpine, Near Airport Road Metro Station, Andheri East, Marol.

3. Gastronomica, Delhi

Gastronomica is 'killing Valentine' this year round, with their crazy pre-Valentine's day offer. As is widely known, burning the picture of someone you hate, is endlessly cathartic. What if we said that it can win you a free extra-cheesy pizza and a free drink too? All you have to do at Gastronomica this Valentine's Day is walk in with a picture of your ex that you absolutely hate and burn it off right there. That's not all. The restaurant has come up with an entire anti-Valentine menu as well. From a broken heart pizza to a range of heady drinks and cocktails, including the perfect closure drink- 'Ex-girlfriends kiss', this place has it all. This is the perfect opportunity to avenge all those unrequited love and feelings, and stuff yourselves with yummy food, while you're at it!

The offer is live from February 9th to February 13th, between 12 noon to 12 midnight.

Image Credit: Gastronomica

Where: M-55, Second Floor, (Above Citibank ATM), M Block Market, Greater Kailash I, New Delhi

Are there any other fun places for singles to hang out at on Valentine's Day? Let us know in the comment section below!



