Sidharth Malhotra Declares His Love For Chandigarh's Lassi

Sidharth Malhotra enjoyed lassi with Rashii Khanna.

Indians share an unspoken love affair with lassi, and when it comes to the real deal, Punjab is the undisputed lassi capital. Nothing beats the creamy, frothy goodness that Punjabi lassi brings to the table. Recently, Bollywood heartthrobs Sidharth Malhotra and Rashii Khanna were in Chandigarh, soaking in the city's culture while promoting their movie, Yodha. The duo couldn't resist the temptation of Chandigarh's legendary lassi and decided to give it a try. Siddharth, on Instagram, even declared, "Chandigarh ki lassi se ishq hua [I fell in love with Chandigarh's lassi]" - expressing his newfound love for the beverage. Because when in Punjab, sipping on a tall glass of lassi is nothing short of a delightful affair!

A user commented, "Lassi jaisi koi nahi [There is no one like Lassi]."

Another user wrote, "2 Punjabi Delhites enjoying lassi in Chandigarh."

A lucky fan commented, "Love from Chandigarh today I saw you in real."

"Hope u have a good time in Chandigarh," someone wished.

When in Punjab, there is a feast of Punjabi dishes waiting for you. But if you can't make it there, no worries! We have got some easy recipes to bring Punjab to your kitchen.

Punjabi Dishes For You To Try

Butter Chicken

Tender chicken pieces cooked in a rich, creamy tomato-based sauce, loaded with butter and aromatic spices. It is a classic Punjabi dish that has won hearts worldwide. Check out the recipe here.

Sarson Da Saag with Makki Ki Roti

Sarson Da Saag is a hearty dish made with mustard greens, accompanied by Makki Ki Roti, a flatbread crafted from cornmeal. Together, they make a soul-satisfying combination. Recipe here.

Dal Makhani

It is a creamy and flavourful lentil dish, which involves slow-cooked black lentils and kidney beans in a delicious blend of butter, cream, and aromatic spices. Click here for the recipe.

Rajma Chawal

Red kidney beans cooked in a thick, spiced tomato-based gravy, served with steamed rice. Rajma Chawal is a simple yet satisfying meal. Recipe here.

Paneer Tikka

Marinated cubes of paneer are skewered and grilled to perfection, creating a smoky and flavorful appetizer or snack. Check out the recipe here.

