Ramen Or Noodles? No More Confusion! Know Main Differences Between The Two

If you're a fan of Asian cuisine, you must've had ramen and noodles at some point. You must be wondering why we are mentioning them as different. Aren't they supposed to be the same? Well, this is a common belief, but it's not at all true. While both are made using wheat flour dough and served with different sauces and broths, there are many other things that set them apart. Whether you're an Asian food lover or someone who likes to be updated with their food knowledge, it's good to know the differences between these two popular dishes. Without further ado, let's gain a deeper understanding of them below.

What Is Ramen?

Ramen is a popular Japanese-style noodle dish. The fact that they are served in a broth is what makes them so unique. The broth usually includes flavours of soy sauce or miso and includes meat or vegetables. Ramen is further topped with different ingredients, such as eggs, scallions, etc.

What Are Noodles?

Noodles do not have one particular characteristic. They include different varieties of noodles, including ramen. So while ramen is a type of noodle, not all noodles are ramen. Noodles can include rice noodles, soba, spaghetti, and more. No one thing makes them unique, as they are all made using different ingredients and methods.

Ramen Vs Noodles: What Are The Differences Between The Two:

1. Difference in ingredients:

The types of ingredients that are used to make ramen and noodles differ to a great extent. Ramen is made with wheat flour, salt, water, and a type of alkaline water called kansui. This last ingredient is what sets them apart from regular noodles. Noodles, on the other hand, are made using the first three ingredients alone. Ramen is always served in a broth, whereas noodles are flavoured with a variety of sauces.

2. Difference in preparation:

The preparation style of ramen and noodles is also not the same. While both are boiled, ramen is cooked in kansui water. Once done, it is rinsed with cold water to remove the excess starch and then added to the broth. This process is called blanching and helps give it its distinct chewy texture. Whereas noodles are simply boiled in salted water, drained, and then served with the desired sauce or topping.

3. Difference in texture:

If you look closely, you'll also notice a difference in texture between the two. Ramen is usually thicker in texture as compared to regular noodles. They are not as thick as other varieties, but they have a somewhat medium thickness and a chewy texture. Whereas noodles come in a variety of forms and are known for having a thinner consistency with a smoother texture.

4. Difference in flavour:

Ramen and noodles have a different flavour profile as well. The former is known for having a distinct umami flavour. This primarily comes from the broth and seasonings that are served with it. Noodles, on the other hand, can be flavoured in a variety of different ways too, depending on the sauces you use. However, they may not have that umami flavour that is in ramen.

So, the next time you find yourself confused between ramen and noodles, you'll know exactly what sets them apart.