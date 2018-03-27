Rajasthan Festival 2018: 5 Rajasthani Dishes You Should Try To Celebrate The Royal State

Rajasthan festival 2018 will be organised from 28th to 30th March in the pink city, Jaipur. This festival is organised annually by the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan. This three-day long event witnesses a variety of rich cultural events in order to celebrate the historical establishment of the royal state of Rajasthan. Rajasthan, the land of Maharajas is popular for its culture. But, its cuisine reflects the state's culture and vibrancy. Your trip to Rajasthan is incomplete if you haven't experienced their scrumptious local delicacies.

As most of us are about to witness Rajasthan festival 2018, we suggest some cuisines you must devour on your trip to the royal state.

1. Dal Bati Churma

Dal Bati Churma makes for one of the most popular Rajasthani foods. This combination of spicy panchmel dal, baked bati and sweet crumbly churma is to die for. The round batis are dipped in dollops of ghee, making it extremely heavy yet appetising! Here's an amazing recipe of dal bati that you'd love to try at home.



2. Laal Maas

Every non-vegetarian lover would swear by laal maas! The mere mention of this dish can be mouth-watering; thanks to the amazingly cooked mutton curry. The masala prepared in the dish is slathered with red chillies and other spices along with yogurt. Laal maas is best served with bajra roti. We suggest you try this amazing recipe of laal maas at home!

3. Gatte Ki Sabzi

Gatte ki sabzi is prepared with gram flour dumplings added in to spicy and tangy gravy made with tomatoes, buttermilk and spices. It is best enjoyed with rice. Don't miss out this recipe of gatte ki sabzi and enjoy devouring at home.

4. Dil Khushal Or Mohanthal

Dil Khushal is a dessert treat made using gram flour, and has a nice chewy texture that leaves a grainy flavour in your mouth. Here's a recipe of Mohanthal that uses gram flour, khoya, flour, milk and nuts to satisfy your palates.

5. Ker Sangri

Ker is a wild berry that is tangy and peppery, while sangria is a type of long bean grown abundantly in desert areas. This tasty concoction is best eaten with bajra rotis. Here's a recipe of ker sangri that you'd love to devour.

6. Papad Ki Sabzi

The shortage of rain in desert places made people think out-of-the-box and how. Papad ki sabzi came as a lifesaver when people ran out of vegetables. This vegetable uses roasted papads roughly broken and added in gravy made with yogurt, gram flour and spices.

Do not miss these delicacies as you enjoy the Rajasthan festival in Jaipur.