Protein-Rich Foods: 4 Vegan Sources Of Protein For Weight Loss

You must have noticed that nowadays a lot of people are switching to veganism - some are doing this for environmental reasons, while some are making this shift to maintain a healthier life. Veganism is a much debatable diet, but somehow it has made its way through in the modern world. The ones who are not vegan often have many misconceptions about the diet and one of the most common myths out of all is that vegans do not get enough protein. This, of course, is not true. There are a plenty of protein-rich vegan foods that are sufficient to fulfil their protein requirement.

Here are 4 protein-rich vegan foods that you can add to your daily diet:

Unlike other grains, quinoa has a higher protein content, which includes both essential amino acids -isoleucine and lysine. The presence of lysine makes quinoa an excellent source of vegetarian protein. Moreover, quinoa is very low in calories and dense in energy that helps boost digestion and metabolism - all of which are good for weight loss. Here are 5 best quinoa recipes that you can try.

Vegans cannot eat paneer as it is made from regular milk sourced from animals. Tofu, on the contrary, is made from soy milk, which is an excellent source of vegetarian protein. As per nutritionist, Mehar Rajput from FITPASS, "Paneer (also known as cottage cheese) and tofu look quite identical; however, paneer is made of cow/buffalo milk, while tofu is a vegetarian source of protein. Moreover, tofu is a healthier alternative to paneer as it is low in calories and rich in iron."

They maybe tiny but are a treasure trove of many health benefits. Seeds like sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, chia seeds and hemp seeds are an excellent source of vegetarian protein. But that's not it, these crunchy and yummy seeds are packed with healthy fats, monounsaturated fatty acids, dietary fibre and phytochemicals, which are good for our overall health, including weight loss and diabetes.

Chickpeas, soya beans, white beans, sprout beans, kidney beans and green beans are packed with high amounts of protein, amino acids, vitamin C, potassium and iron. Adding them to your daily diet like tossing them in salads and curries may help reduce belly fat and extra kilos. Moreover, these humble beans are known to manage cholesterol levels and blood sugar levels, keeping heart-related diseases and diabetes at bay.

Include these protein-rich vegan foods to your diet and see the results yourself! If you know any other protein-rich vegan foods, then do let us know in the comment section below.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.