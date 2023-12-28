Planning A Picnic This Winter? 5 Must-Have Items To Make It Memorable

Photo Credit: iStock

We just love winter afternoons. The comforting sunrays, coupled with not-so-cold air, make the weather perfect for stepping out of your house. And yes, it also makes for a perfect season to go out on picnics with friends and family. If you have been planning to arrange an outdoor picnic soon, then select a spot with lots of greenery and open space to relax, play, and unwind. Next, plan the foods judiciously and prepare the right kind of dishes to carry along. Now, when you are set with everything, pack bags and get going. Oh wait, you just missed out on some essential elements. What, you ask? Let's take you through.

Here Are 5 Essential Items You Must Carry Along To An Outdoor Picnic:

1. Disposable Plates And Glasses:

How would you enjoy those delicious foods if you did not have plates and glasses? We suggest carrying enough disposables to use and throw after every single use.

2. Icebox:

We love having oranges, grapes, apples, sandwiches, etc., on picnics. But keeping them as is for long may increase the chance of the food getting spoiled. This is where an icebox comes to your rescue. Store these foods in the icebox and enjoy them fresh and crunchy.

3. Water Bottle:

Carry enough water along. It is important to stay hydrated while spending time under the sun. We suggest carrying water in disposable bottles so that you can throw them away when finished.

4. Short Table Setup:

You will often find flies and insects on the grass you are sitting on. Hence, carry a foldable short table, which you can use to set up the picnic foods and enjoy without any fear of contamination. Carry a folding net along to cover the food after setting it on the table.

5. Waste Bags:

Now, this is of great importance. People often ignore cleaning the space after enjoying it throughout the day. We suggest carrying waste bags for disposing of the waste. You can either carry the bag back home and throw it in the bin or find a dustbin nearby and dump it there. Make sure to clean up the area after enjoying the picnic.

What are you waiting for? Plan a picnic soon and make the most of the winter season. Meanwhile, here are some picnic food ideas for you.