PCOS May Affect Mental Health: 4 Foods That Help Control the Ailment

A new report, presented at the Society for Endocrinology Annual Conference 2017, warns that women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) may be more likely to suffer from mental health problems. The study conducted by a team of researchers from Britain's Cardiff University showed that women suffering from PCOS have high levels of testosterone during pregnancy that may also increase the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders such as ADHD and autism in children.For the study, the researchers examined more than 17,000 women diagnosed with PCOS and followed them for a period of six months regularly. The findings showed that when compared with unaffected women, matched for age, body mass index and geographical location, PCOS patients were more likely to be diagnosed with mental health disorders, including depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.According to Professor Aled Rees, "The effect of PCOS on mental health is under-appreciated. Our work shows that screening for mental health disorders should be considered during clinical assessments." The team suggests that women with PCOS should get their mental health screened regularly to ensure earlt diagnosis and treatment. Besides this, you can also load up on the following foods to keep PCOS symptoms in control.High fiber foods such as broccoli, banana and lentils help in stabilizing your blood sugar levels. Too much insulin can cause your ovaries to release more androgens.Green leafy vegetables are mostly rich in Vitamin B which helps in creating a hormonal balance in the body.There are some natural ways to help keep your hormones in control. Try common kitchen ingredients such as meethi dana, flaxseeds and cinnamon.Whole grains such as barley, quinoa and oats - all have a low GI Index and can help in preventing hormonal fluctuations.PCOS patients might experience water retention and the best way to beat that would be to eat small and frequent meals and drink a lot of water through the day.