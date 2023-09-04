Paratha Stuffed With Maggi Noodles Goes Viral, 'RIP' Says Internet

Maggi noodles was stuffed inside paratha in this bizarre video. Photo: Instagram/thegreatindianfoodie

There is no dearth of food innovations and creative food experiments on the internet. Chefs and bloggers are known to take the usual dishes and give them a twist of their own. From cheese pani puri to fruit chai - there are all these weird concoctions and more that keep surfacing on our social media feeds. Recently, another strange food pairing called 'Maggi paratha' has left internet users confused. Popular blogger Sukrit Jain (@thegreatindianfoodie) shared the video on Instagram reels and it has gone viral receiving a flurry of comments and reactions. Take a look:

While we all love Maggi noodles and paratha by themselves, combining them into a whole new dish was something we never imagined. The video shared by the blogger has raked in over 4.3 million views and nearly 89k likes. The location (city) of the dish has not been revealed. "Would you dare to try this maggi paratha," he asked in the caption.

In the video, we saw how the lady first cooked maggi in a small vessel. She then added coriander, onion, masala, and of course, grated cheese to make a maggi filling for the paratha. Then, she rolled out a flat paratha into which the Maggi was filled. The paratha was sealed from all sides and then flattened again. The paratha was cooked from both sides with ghee and served on a steel plate.

Internet users could not comprehend why such a dish had been created in the first place. "Aate ke andar maida [there is all-purpose flour inside flour]," commented one user. "Now, in this world, I think everything is incomplete without cheese," shared another user. "Maggi be like maa meri shaktiyon ka galat istemaal ho raha hai [Maggie feels its powers have been misused]," wrote yet another user.

What did you think of the maggi-stuffed paratha? Tell us in the comments.