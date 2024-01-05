Not Just Bread: 5 Foods That Complement Peanut Butter Perfectly

Foods to pair with peanut butter. (Image Credit: Istock)

Are you someone who loves peanut butter? Do you find reasons to indulge in it every now and then? If so, you've come to the right place, as we have something super interesting to share. Peanut butter is creamy, nutty, and oh-so-delicious. The most common way to enjoy it is usually with bread. It's like a comfort food that we keep going back to. While there's no doubt that it tastes good this way, it's unfair to not utilise this food to its full extent. Don't you agree? You'll be surprised to know that there are several other foods that complement the flavour of peanut butter well, apart from the usual bread. Are you intrigued to know what these foods are? Here's a list that we have compiled specifically for you. Check it out:

Food Pairings: Here Are 5 Foods That Pair Well With Peanut Butter:

1. Apples

The combination of apples and peanut butter can never go wrong. The crunchiness and sweetness of the apples complement the nutty flavour of peanut butter quite well. You can have it as a part of your breakfast meal, as a late-night snack, or even treat your kids to it. It's super delicious and also high in fibre and protein. Isn't that a great reason to try out this combination if you haven't already?

2. Oats

We all know that oats are incredibly healthy for us. But the only problem is that they do not taste good on their own. To enhance its flavour, you can consider adding a spoonful of peanut butter to it. Both of these foods pair exceptionally well with each other. And just like apples, this combination also offers fibre and protein - all in one. It's best enjoyed for a whole and hearty breakfast.

3. Chocolate

Chocolate and peanut butter make for a stellar combination. Whether you're baking a cake, cheesecake, brownies, or even cookies, they work well in all of these recipes. The contrasting flavours and textures of both these foods are an absolute delight to the taste buds. It's almost as if they are meant to be together. So, grab your apron and get to baking some yummy chocolate-peanut butter treats for yourself.

4. Berries

When we think of food pairings with berries, chocolate is usually the first thing that comes to mind. But it's not just chocolate; even peanut butter complements the citrusy flavour of berries beautifully. Drizzle it directly over your strawberries or blueberries, or add it to your favourite berry smoothie. Trust us, you're going to love this delightful food combo.

5. Ginger

Did you know you can pair peanut butter with ginger as well? It may sound strange at first, but it works quite well in savoury recipes. Sometimes dishes like noodles or salads have peanut butter as an ingredient. If you add a bit of ginger, it can take its flavour up a notch. Ginger is known for its spicy and tangy flavour that blends well with the nutty flavour of peanut butter.

Now that you're aware of these food pairings with peanut butter, try them out and share your experience with us.