Not Exercising May Be Worse for Your Health Than Smoking; Make Sure You Include These Foods Too

According to a study published in the JAMA Network Open, skipping out on gyming is particularly bad for your health. In fact, the study claims that not exercising may be more harmful to your health than smoking. Researchers found a clear connection between a longer, healthier life and high levels of exercise. The report calls for health care professionals to encourage patients to achieve and maintain a robust fitness routine. As per the researchers, cardiorespiratory fitness is inversely associated with long-term mortality with no observed upper limit of benefit. Extremely high aerobic fitness was linked with the greatest survival and was associated with benefit in older patients and those with hypertension.

Although it is widely understood that an active lifestyle can lead to a healthy life, the study concludes that a sedentary lifestyle is the equivalent of having a major disease and the simplest cure is exercise.

Apart from exercises and leading a physically fit lifestyle, it is important to eat a healthy and balanced diet too. We suggest some foods that you should add to your daily diet.

1. Brown rice

Although carbohydrates are the primary source of energy for the body, not all carbs are good. For better stamina, you need to increase the intake of complex carbs. These carbs are known to release energy slowly into the blood, ensuring optimal energy levels through the day. Brown rice is one such complex carb that keeps you fuller for longer, thereby, giving you energy to brave the day.

2. Fish

Omega-3 fatty acids are important for the optimal functioning of the body and brain. Fatty fish is one rich source of omega-3s that help keep your energy levels in check. Moreover, fish like salmon and tuna is loaded with vitamin D and proteins that help keep you healthy.

3. Green leafy vegetables

The lack of stamina and energy is generally attributed to iron deficiency. The body struggles to carryout everyday functions, as there's not enough supply of oxygen in the body. In this case, green leafy veggies are saviours. They come packed with fibre and iron that help in aiding proper circulation blood and oxygen to the body.

4. Banana

Bananas are considered amazing pre- and post- workout snacks. They are a rich source of potassium, complex carbs and fibre and are known for their energy-boosting powers. So load up on bananas before and after your daily dose of exercises.