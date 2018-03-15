Navratri 2018: Which Fasting Foods Are Healthy And Unhealthy For You?

Navratri Foods That Are Healthy

Navratri is celebrated to worship Goddess Durga and her nine avatars . During these nine days of devotion, people from Hindu community observe fast . From choosing the right food grains to right type of salt and spices, the food options during Navratri become quite specific. Only a few ingredients like kuttu atta, sabudana, makhana, milk, yogurt and samak are allowed. While observing fasts, you will feel a harmonious balance between body, mind and soul. Especially, during the change of season when our body becomes more vulnerable to toxins and diseases. Therefore, it is always good to detox your body with light and healthy food.

1. Rajgiri Ka Atta

Rajgiri is the best substitute for wheat atta and contains high fibre content and protein in comparison to kuttu and quinoa. It can be used to make breads and chapattis.

2. Kuttu Ka Atta

Kuttu ka atta, also called buckwheat flour, contains high fibre content that helps in flushing out toxins from the body. And, of course, it helps to keep those frequent hunger pangs at bay. Not only this, it also has all the essential fatty acids that have the potential to reduce the risk of high blood pressure and cholesterol.



Rich in carbohydrates, sabudana, or sago provides with the much-needed energy that we need during fasts. Its cooling effect helps body to digest the food easily. You can combine it with other ingredients, such as peanuts and potato for making sabudana khichdi.

4. Samak Ke Chawal

If you're fond of rice but are trying to avoid the same during Navratri, then fret not as you can substitute it with samak rice. Similar to broken brown rice when cooked, samak rice can give your fill for rice cravings. Loaded with high amount of fibre and essential minerals like iron and magnesium, it is a great source of energy.

5. Makhana

Makhana, also known as fox nuts, is one of the most popular foods during fasting days. The high-fibre content in makhana helps the body flush out the waste and keeps constipation at bay. The presence of antioxidants in makhanas may help in reducing early signs of hair-greying and wrinkles.



Navratri Foods That Are Unhealthy

1. Fried Food

While observing fasts, we quite often tend to binge on fried foods like sabudana papad, kuttu puris, fried potatoes etc. We conveniently bend the rules to suit our appetite and eat a lot of fried foods, and at times, even highly salted foods. However, these fried foods can take a toll on our overall health. We need to be extra careful while choosing the dishes during Navratri fasts.



2. High Calorie Food

Fried potatoes, kuttu/singhada pakode, sabudana vadas sautéed in ghee or oil are a big no-no during Navratri. Full cream milk and yoghurt, makhana kheer with condensed milk, cashews and other nuts, and similar foods are known to increase the load on your body's metabolism. On consumption of these foods, you will constantly have a bloated tummy and be sluggish the whole day.

3. Carbonated Drinks And Packed Juices

While observing Navratri fasts, drinking a glass of aerated drink on occasional basis is not a problem; however, continuous consumption of soft drinks and packed juices certainly is. The extra intake of preservatives via carbonated drinks can cause serious weight issues and may even lead to a host of health problems.

So bring the above list to your rescue and detox your body in the most efficient manner.



Happy Navratri 2018!