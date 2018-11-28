Mustard Oil Hair Growth: How To Use The Kitchen Ingredient For Thick, Voluminous Hair

India and its love affair with spices need no introduction. We use them widely in our curries, stews, broth and drinks. And we just do not stop there. So many of these spices are enriched with a range of antioxidants and nutrients that make it ideal for our skin and hair-care rituals too! Take for instance, mustard. It is a staple in our tadkas, and we all know how important they have been in maintaining our hair too. Remember all those times your mother or grandmother chased you with a container of warm sarso ka tel for a nice hair massage? If you have been struggling with dull and damaged locks, you may want to revisit the gharelu nuskha.Mustard seeds are replete with vitamins that are known to promote hair growth and give your hair a natural bounce and shine.

Here's What Makes Mustard Oil So Effective For Hair Growth

Mustard seeds are an excellent source of Vitamin A, which helps generating new tissues which in turns facilitate hair growth. Vitamin A is also essential in helping skin glands to make sebum. Sebum moisturises the scalp and helps keep hair healthy. Mustard seeds contain mustard oil which is packed with protein, calcium, vitamin A and E, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, all of these nutrients are important to stimulate hair growth.

"Mustard oil contains beta-carotene, which is excellent for hair growth when massaged into the scalp. It activates blood circulation, and its anti-bacterial properties prevent scalp infections," says Priya Singh, a Delhi-based beauty expert.

Dermatologist Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj says, "Mustard oil is an essential oil, which is good for the skin and hair. As a Dermatologist, I am against oiling the scalp, but mustard oil or mustard seed paste mixed with mustard oil when applied on the scalp and left overnight can help in controlling hair fall."

How To Make Mustard Oil From Mustard Seeds

Grind a handful of mustard seeds using a mortar and pestle. Heat up carrier oil of your choice in a large pan. Once it heats up, add the mustard seeds to the oil until the mixture turns brown. Turn off the heat, allow it to cool down. Once it's cool, strain through cheesecloth. Collect it in a container and massage at least twice a week.

Go ahead, try this home remedy for hair growth and let us know how it worked for you in the comments below.

