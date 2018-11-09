Make Your Salad Weight-Loss Friendly With These Healthy Dressings

There is no denying the fact that one of the healthiest foods to shed kilos is salads. Not only are they low in calories, but also quite rich in the fibre content. Salads undoubtedly make up a bowlful of nutrient-dense foods like sprouts, boiled chicken, eggs, beans, healthy greens etc. However, the health quotient of salad tends to go down as soon as we add dressings in it. Salad can be diet food only if you select the dressing carefully. According to Dr. Shikha Sharma's book '101 Weight Loss Tips', "Green salads with a plain dressing of lemon juice, olive oil or vinegar and salts is diet-friendly. But dressings like mayonnaise, white sauce, French dressing and Italian dressing have high-fat content and do not classify as diet food."

Here Are Few Healthy Dressings That May Help You In Your weight Loss Journey:

1. Lemon Juice and Olive Oil Dressing

This basic dressing goes well with almost all kinds of salads. Lemon and olive oil both are perfect to enhance the flavour of the salad, without adding on the calorie load. However, one must use olive oil in moderation.

2. Greek Yogurt Dressing

If you want your dressing to be a little thick and creamy, you can go for Greek yogurt. Greek yogurt is full of nutrients and can be easily consumed in the form of a salad dressing, without worrying about its fat content.

3. Balsamic Vinegar Dressing

Balsamic vinegar is a fairly low-calorie food and may help you lose weight if used as part of a reduced-calorie meal plan. It is sure to enhance the flavour of your salad. It can also be used as a marinade for chicken, tofu, roasted vegetables etc.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.