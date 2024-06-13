Make Masala Idlis Like A Pro! Master The Art With These 4 Easy Tips

Masala idli has fans across the globe. (Photo Credit: iStock)

Do you find it hard to resist a serving of idlis? We certainly do. Loved for their soft and fluffy texture, this South Indian classic has fans across the globe. While plain idlis are timeless, there are several other varieties that are equally delicious. Masala idli, for instance, is a prime example. These idlis are perfect for those who like their food to be masaledaar. While you can easily order them or get them from a nearby restaurant, making them at home has its own charm. After all, nothing compares to the taste of homemade food made with love. If you're a masala idli fan, just like us, and struggle to make it at home, we're here to help you out. Below are five easy tips with which you can master the art of making them at home.

Is Masala Idli Healthy?

How healthy your masala idli is depends on several factors. While idli itself is quite healthy, this version is prepared using oil and various masalas. If you use less oil to make these idlis, they will naturally rank higher on the nutrition scale. The amount of salt and spices you add is also a determining factor. Overall, masala idli can be quite healthy, but you need to be mindful of the quantity of ingredients you use, as well as the portion size.

Also Read: Say Goodbye To Sticky Idlis: 4 Easy Tips To Remove Idlis From Idli Plates

Photo Credit: iStock

Masala Idli Recipe | Here Are 4 Tips To Make Perfect Masala Idlis At Home:

1. Use the right type of rice

To make masala idli, you can either use leftover idlis or prepare a fresh batch. If you're planning to make them from scratch, be mindful of the type of rice you use. You'll find several different varieties of rice in the market, but the best for making idli is parboiled rice. Also known as ukda chawal, this variety of rice ensures your idlis turn out super soft and fluffy.

2. Allow the batter to ferment

Patience is key when preparing idlis. Once your batter is ready, you must allow it to sit for some time. Why, you may ask? Well, it's because this resting period allows the batter to aerate. This is called the fermentation process, and if you skip it, you will not get the desired results. It requires a little extra effort, but trust us, it's totally worth it.

3. Use fresh masalas

Masalas are what give these idlis their distinct flavour. Whether it's the red chilli powder, turmeric powder, or cumin powder, ensure that they are all fresh. If they are homemade, that's even better. The fresher your masalas are, the more flavourful your idlis will be. Apart from the masalas, make sure that other ingredients like onions, tomatoes, and ginger-garlic paste are also fresh.

Also Read: Making Podi Idli At Home Just Got Easier! 5 Tips To Make It Perfectly

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Finish it off with tempering

To give your masalas idlis a final touch, top them with a crackling tadka. Prepare a tempering by heating oil along with a few curry leaves and dried red chillies. Pour this over the idlis and see how it transforms the overall flavour. Additionally, you can even drizzle freshly squeezed lemon juice over them for a hint of tanginess.

Now that you know these tips, you won't fret about making masala idlis at home. To get you started, here's a delicious recipe for you to try.