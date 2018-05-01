Maharashtra Day 2018: Top 5 Maharashtrian Mango Desserts To Celebrate With

Maharashtra Day 2018: Here's an ode to Maharashtra's love affair with the hapus or alphonso mango. Five amazing mango desserts from Maharashtra!

Food | | Updated: May 01, 2018 16:48 IST
Highlights

  1. May 1 marks the formation day of Mahrashtra and Gujarat.
  2. Alphonso is known as hapus in Maharashtra.
  3. Amarkhand and amba poli are 2 unmissable mango desserts of the state.
May 1 is a remarkable date in the history of India as on this day, two very important states were birthed- Maharashtra and Gujarat. Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day are being celebrated by people of the respective states today, no matter where they are residing currently in the world. As the celebratory functions and rallies for Maharashtra Day go on, we take dive into the rich foodie heritage of the state that has added so much colour to India's already diverse cuisine. Maharashtrian cuisine itself is very diverse and combines a variety of flavours and tastes from regions like Malvan or Konkan, Goan, Sindhudurg and others. The state has much to offer in terms of sweets too.

The best known desserts from the state are puran poli, til gul laddoo, shankarpara, etc. Maharashtra has a deep love for the mango too and uses this king of fruits in a number of its desserts. The alphonso mango, locally known as hapus, is especially cherished in the state.

Here are Maharashtrian mango desserts to celebrate Maharashtra Day with:

1. Amba Poli: Fresh mango pulp is spread thin on butter paper sheets and then dried in ovens or out in the sun. The mango sheets are then either cut into smaller strips or into squares to make amba poli. You might know this dessert as aam papad. This is sometimes spiced and flavoured and some extra sweetener is added in the form of sugar.

2. Amarkhand: The popular spiced and sugary hung curd delight shrikhand meets the fresh hapus pulp to make the amarkhand that is so famous in Maharashtra.

 

A post shared by Saeba Ruslana (@srusi) on

3. Mango Sheera: Made from semolina or sooji, sheera is a popular dessert famous in Maharashtra. The sheera is flavoured with a number of fruits like pineapple, banana, mangoes etc. The mango sheera is enjoyed during the summers and is sometimes even eaten for breakfast.

 

A post shared by Homechef (@pcn_homechef) on

4. Mango Mastani: This pure Punekar drink is a summer mango delight that is loved by scores of Maharashtrians. The mango mastani is a dessert for those who love their drinks extra sweet and overflowing with cream, dry fruits and nuts. So the next time you visit Pune, you must try the mango mastani for a satisfying and refreshing mango dessert.

 

A post shared by Abey Andrews (@abeyandrews) on

5. Aam Ras: The aam ras is served as a part of Indian thalis during the summer. This most-loved hapus delight is served with fried hot pooris and is prepared by mixing fresh mango pulp with spices like cardamom, nutmeg, black pepper, as well as saffron milk.

The cuisines of Maharashtra and Gujarat have many similarities. This is why you might find these mango desserts being relished as much in Gujarat, as they are relished in Maharashtra.

Happy Maharashtra Day 2018



