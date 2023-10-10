Broccoli Pesto: The Coolest Thing to Happen To Italian Food - Recipe Inside

Broccoli recipes: Make yummy broccoli pesto.

Pesto sauce has been a beloved classic in the world of pasta and Italian cuisine for centuries. Traditionally made with basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil, it's a burst of fresh flavours that instantly liven up any dish it is added to. But there's another green, nutrient-packed sauce that can give your classic pesto sauce a strong competition. Yes, the Broccoli pesto recipe is a delicious and wholesome alternative that adds a unique and healthy twist to your favourite Italian meals. You'll love this broccoli recipe even if you don't like its taste.

Also Read: Easiest Broccoli Recipe You'll Ever Find - Make Healthy And Delicious Roasted Broccoli

Can you use broccoli in pesto?

Broccoli, often dubbed a "superfood," is renowned for its health benefits. It's rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support our well-being. There are many broccoli recipes to explore but this one is truly special. When we combine this vibrant green vegetable with the classic pesto ingredients, magic happens. The result is a creamy, vibrant sauce that's not only delicious but also packed with nutrients. Believe us, you'll love your pasta and pizza slathered in this sauce made with broccoli.

Making broccoli pesto is a breeze, and it's a great way to sneak some extra veggies into your meals. Here's a simple recipe to get you started.

Also Read: 7 Delicious Ways You Can Include Broccoli To Your Diet

Broccoli offers many health benefits. Image Credit: iStock

Delicious Broccoli Recipe: How to Make Broccoli Pesto I Broccoli Pesto Sauce Recipe

First, steam or blanch broccoli florets for 3-5 minutes. Immediately dip them in ice-cold water. Then blend the broccoli, fresh basil, garlic, cheese and toasted pine nuts. Give it a few pulses till all the ingredients are chopped well. Pause the blender, add some olive oil, and blend again till everything is mashed together and you get a smooth, creamy sauce.

Finally, drizzle some lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Give the blender one final pulse to combine all the flavours together.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe for broccoli pesto.

How To Have Broccoli Pesto - Broccoli Recipes To Try

Here are some fantastic ways to enjoy this versatile broccoli pesto sauce:

1. Broccoli Pesto Pasta: Toss your favourite pasta with broccoli pesto for a quick and satisfying meal. You can also add some cherry tomatoes, sauted mushrooms, or grilled chicken for extra flavour.

2. Sandwich Spread: Spread broccoli pesto on your sandwiches or wraps instead of the usual condiments. It adds a unique flavour and a healthy dose of greens.

3. Vegetable Dip: Use it as a dip for fresh veggies like carrot sticks, cucumber slices, or bell pepper strips. It's a nutritious alternative to traditional dips.

4. Pizza Topping: Instead of the usual tomato sauce, spread a thin layer of broccoli pesto on your pizza dough. Top it with mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, and your favourite toppings for a green and flavourful twist.

5. Salad Dressing: Thin out the broccoli pesto with a bit of extra olive oil and lemon juice to create a unique salad dressing. Drizzle it over mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and some Parmesan shavings.

Give broccoli pesto a try - it might just become your new favourite sauce! For more broccoli recipes, click here.