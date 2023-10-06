Looking For An Easy And Quick Indian Dinner Recipe? Try Punjabi Baingan Bharta

Indian Dinner Recipe: Punjabi-Style Baingan Bharta

Looking for a delightful Indian dinner recipe that's both easy and delicious? Say hello to Punjab Baingan Bharta! This popular Indian dish has been winning hearts with its earthy flavours, smoky aroma, and mushy texture. Best enjoyed with roti or paratha, this Indian dinner recipe is sure to satisfy your taste buds and keep your spirits high, whether it's a busy weekday or a lazy weekend. Good food is like that trusted friend who never disappoints, right? In this article, we'll introduce you to the mouthwatering Punjabi Baingan Bharta and provide you with a step-by-step recipe to recreate it at home. So, let's get started without further ado.

What Makes Punjabi Baingan Bharta Unique? How Is It Different From Other Baingan Bharta Recipes?

Punjabi Baingan Bharta, believed to have originated in Punjab, stands out from other regional variations of this popular Indian dinner recipe. While you'll find variations like Baingan Chokha or Begun Pora in the Eastern region, which include raw onion and mustard oil for a robust flavour, and Vangyache Bharit in Maharashtra, featuring yogurt for added tanginess, Punjabi Baingan Bharta is a flavour explosion.

Compared to its counterparts, Punjabi Baingan Bharta is the most flavorful, thanks to the use of a diverse range of spices, including cumin, coriander, red chilli, ginger, garlic, and, of course, Punjabi garam masala. What's more, this Indian recipe caramelizes the onions and tomatoes to perfection, bringing out the best flavours. And let's not forget the magic of ghee; adding a generous amount of it enhances the aroma and richness of this Indian dinner recipe.

Also Read: 5 Baingan Recipes That Will Make You Go Wow

Photo Credit: iStock

Is Punjabi Baingan Bharta Healthy?

Aside from being delicious, Punjabi Baingan Bharta is a healthy and nutritious Indian recipe. Roasting the baingan makes it easily digestible, and it's rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. When combined with Indian spices, it becomes a hearty and nutritious Indian dinner recipe, perfect for a fulfilling meal.

Punjabi Baingan Bharta Step By Step | How To Make Punjabi-Style Baingan Bharta:

1. Start by washing the baingan thoroughly and patting it dry. Then, rub some oil on the skin and make slits on the vegetable.

2. Place the baingan on a gas stove over medium flame and roast it until the outer skin turns black. Once done, transfer it to a plate and let it cool.

3. After it cools, peel the skin off and set the baingan aside for the next step.

4. Now, prepare the masala by cooking onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and a blend of spices, including cumin, coriander, and Punjabi garam masala.

5. Add the roasted baingan to the mixture and cook until the mix releases oil.

6. Finally, garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve this delectable Indian dinner recipe hot.

For a detailed detailed recipe, click here.

Bonus Tip: How To Make Punjabi Garam Masala At Home?

Garam masala varies from region to region, with unique versions tailored to local tastes and recipes. In Punjab, it typically includes cumin, black cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, black peppercorns, and bay leaves, which are sun-roasted or toasted on a tawa and ground into a fine powder. You can adjust the proportions to suit your preferences. We've provided a Punjabi garam masala recipe for reference. Make it at home and store it in a sterilized, dry, and airtight jar to enhance the flavours of various Indian recipes. Click here to learn more.

So, why wait? Try out this mouthwatering Indian dinner recipe and savour the desi flavours in your own kitchen!