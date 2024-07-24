Keep The Good Times Rolling With Bread Rolls - 5 Tips To Make Them Weight-Loss Friendly

Bread rolls are among the most loved Indian snacks. (Photo Credit: iStock)

Bread rolls are something that we've all grown up eating. Whether you carried them in your school lunchbox or relished them as a snack on your train journey, they hold a special place in our hearts. They are easy to make, utterly delicious, and fill us up in no time- what's not to love about them? However, bread rolls are deep-fried, which makes them a not-so-healthy option for weight-watchers. There must've been times when you've taken a bite of them and felt instant regret. But this doesn't have to be the case every time. You'll be happy to know that there are numerous ways to transform your favourite bread rolls into a guilt-free snack. If you love bread rolls as much as we do, read on to find out how you can enjoy them on your weight loss journey.

Healthy Bread Rolls Recipe | Here Are 5 Tips To Make Bread Rolls Weight-Loss Friendly:

1. Add More Veggies To Your Stuffing

Bread rolls can be prepared with a variety of fillings. Whichever one you wish to make, ensure that you add a mix of vegetables to the filling. For example, if you're making a paneer bread roll, don't hesitate to add a few veggies like carrots or capsicum. This will help enhance the nutritional value of your bread rolls, making them healthier.

2. Swap White Bread For Whole Grain Bread

We all know that white bread isn't the best for our health, especially if you're on a weight loss journey. After preparing the stuffing for your bread rolls, it needs to be wrapped in a bread slice and shaped like a roll. Here, you can swap your regular white bread for healthier options like whole wheat bread. By doing so, your bread rolls will be more nutritious.

3. Air Fry The Bread Rolls

Bread rolls are typically deep-fried in a kadhai until golden brown. However, deep-frying adds extra calories and can lead to weight gain. So, how should you cook them instead? Simply air fry them! Make sure to line the air fryer basket with parchment paper and place the bread rolls evenly in it. Air fry for about 15-20 minutes, and they'll turn out just as crispy as when deep-fried.

4. Opt For Healthier Accompaniments

What do you usually prefer to pair your bread rolls with? Is it tomato ketchup, chutney, or some dip? Whatever you choose, ensure that it has less sugar. Tomato ketchup usually has a high sugar content, but you can always make it at home to make it healthier. For chutneys, stay away from the sweeter varieties and stick to classic pudina chutney. Follow the same principle for dips.

5. Manage Your Portion Size

If you wish to enjoy bread rolls minus the guilt, you need to manage your portion size. It's true that you can transform them into a guilt-free snack, but don't forget they still contain calories. Consuming anything in excess is never a good idea, so have only until your stomach is halfway full. When you exercise portion control, you'll naturally consume fewer calories.

So, the next time you feel like indulging in bread rolls on a weight loss diet, keep these easy tips in mind.