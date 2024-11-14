Japanese Man Avoids Daily Decisions By Sticking To Same Meals For 15 Years

The Japanese man eats the same fixed meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. (Photo: iStock)

Do you find yourself struggling to decide what to cook every day? A Japanese man decided to save time by adhering to the same fixed schedule for multiple small decisions in his daily life, including his meals. Go Kita, 38, has maintained this "decision-free lifestyle" for 15 years, according to Japan's TBS television. Kita works in the information industry. When he started working 15 years ago, he found the multiple decision-making tasks at work distressing. He decided to freeze some choices in his personal life to reduce the number of decisions made and save the time and energy spent in the process.

So what does he eat? According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Kita has eaten nuts and ramen for breakfast, chicken breast for lunch, and stir-fried pork with bean sprouts for dinner, every day for the past 15 years. He also regularly consumes fixed doses of nutritional supplements for a balanced diet.

Apart from reducing decision-making from meal planning, Kita also reduced time spent deciding what to wear by choosing the same style of shirt and trousers each day. He also has multiple pairs of identical socks and underwear. He has also meticulously scheduled other personal hygiene tasks such as shaving, doing laundry, and trimming nails.

Kita shares that by reducing personal choices, he experiences a lighter mental load, enabling effective decision-making at work, reported SCMP. It's still uncertain if this lifestyle has brought him any disadvantages.

What do you think of this lifestyle? Can you eat the same meal every day for 15 years? Share your views in the comments section.