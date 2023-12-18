Italian Restaurant Refuses To Serve Carbonara, Reason Has The Internet Abuzz

An Italian restaurant in London has grabbed eyeballs online for its refusal to serve carbonara

An Italian restaurant in London has decided to remove pasta carbonara from its menu. Given the popularity of this delicacy, the decision does seem like a strange one. But why is this making headlines? What has actually raised eyebrows is the reason behind this move. Bottega Prelibato Italian Restaurant in Shoreditch has taken to social media to explain its choice. Reportedly, the establishment had frequently received requests to add cream to the dish. Since it prides itself on its authentic Roman-style carbonara ("made with egg yolks, Pecorino cheese, guanciale, and black pepper"), any requests for such additions have not been entertained.

The restaurant has grown so tired of such demands as well as an overall lack of appreciation, that it has taken carbonara off the menu. In an Instagram carousel titled "Carbonara Gate," it details its concerns. The series of posts showcases negative reviews of the dish under consideration. People have said that it has been found "lacking in a lot of flavour" and that it is the "worst carbonara" they have ever tasted.

The restaurant has responded to this with a long message in the caption. After explaining the ingredients of their authentic recipe, they acknowledge that "We also understand that not everyone shares our taste for this classic dish. Some of you have asked us to add cream, mushrooms, chicken, or other ingredients to our carbonara. Some said it was too salty, others that it was not creamy enough."

It has further clarified, "We respect your preferences, but we are not willing to compromise on our quality and authenticity. We hope you can understand our decision, and we appreciate your support and loyalty. "

Many people online have expressed support for the restaurant's commitment to authenticity. Here's how some Instagram users reacted in the comments.

"You should just serve it the only correct way, your way. If people don't like it, they are free to choose another dish. Please, do not take it off the menu."

"Serve it only to people from Rome who would appreciate it."

"My Mum just said 'We need to go, they actually sell proper Italian food!' - that's one of our ways to know if a restaurant is authentic. If there is cream, it's a no-go."

"Massive support. Protect this Roman dish"

"If someone asks for chicken to be added to their carbonara, they should be invited to leave at once."

"Well done, La Carbonara is only served one way, the ITALIAN way. If they want cream/mushrooms/chicken etc etc there are plenty of fake "Italian" chefs willing to cook that hunk of junk."

The restaurant's owner, Gianfillippo Mattioli, has told The Telegraph: "I am from Rome and I actually know how to do it, and my chef does as well". He also revealed that they "pre-cook the Italian Guanciale" and "make it crispy." He understands that the situation is "very controversial. It is very easy to think of as a dish but it's actually very complicated and difficult to satisfy people."

