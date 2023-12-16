Bengaluru Supermarket's Creative Marketing Approach Evokes Nostalgia On The Internet

The supermarket has evoked nostalgia on the internet. (mage Credit: X/@Sharanyashettyy)

It would not be wrong to say that candies and chocolates are the ultimate joys of childhood. From the sweet Mango Bite and Poppins to the chewy Melody, each treat held a special place in the hearts of '90s kids. These iconic brands, which once filled our pockets and school lunchboxes, have gradually disappeared from store shelves, making way for newer products. Although some of the flavours of '90s treats have gone missing from retail stores, a Bengaluru supermarket has succeeded in keeping our memories alive.

Also Read: Nostalgia Alert! 5 Popular Tiffin Meals That Every 90s' Kid Will Relate To

In a picture shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), we could spot vintage candy wrappers in glass displays. The collection featured treats like KitKats, M&M's, Snickers, Phantom sweet cigarette candies, and Twix bars. Apart from the sweet treats, it also included grocery products like Palmolive soap, Lipton tea bags, and Chiclets chewing gum to take us on a nostalgic ride. The caption of the tweet read, "This was such a lovely nostalgia yet marketing idea by this supermarket." Take a look:

This was such a lovely nostalgia yet marketing idea by this supermarket. 🫰#PeakBengalurupic.twitter.com/fcGy7VKy7J — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) December 12, 2023

Also Read: Former Chef's Tweet On Weight Loss Secrets Strikes A Chord With Twitter Users

Not only does this Bengaluru supermarket offer a trip down memory lane, but a shop in Tamil Nadu also provides a nostalgic experience. Nestled in the Tirunelveli district, a shop in this region is dedicated to serving candies reminiscent of the '90s era. This shop is known as the "90s Kids' Candy Shop." Run by a local resident from Palayangottai, it has been delighting visitors for the past two years. The store has become a popular destination, attracting visitors of all age groups. '90s kids and even those born in the 2000s love to visit this shop. Read the full story here.