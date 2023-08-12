'It Was Pretty Much Love At First Sight,' Actor Aparshakti Khurana Reveals Love For This Food

Aparshakti Khurana is holidaying in Australia

Actor Aparshakti Khurana seems to enjoy good breakfast. He once shared a picture a freshly baked cake paired with a steaming cup of tea - the perfect combo that he had in Uttarakhand for breakfast. Another time, he enjoyed classic French Toast and Cronut in Dubai. Currently, he is in Australia and relishing one of his favourite breakfast meals - croissant and coffee. The actor even took to Instagram to share his love for croissants. "My dear Croissant! It was pretty much love at first sight with you babe," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the post:

We all can relate to Aparshakti Khurana and his love for croissant. The buttery, flaky, puff pastry lights up our morning every time we have it, especially on holidays. It's no surprise that almost every hotel has croissant in its breakfast buffet, in India and abroad. Splay some butter on it and enjoy the heavenly flavour and texture in every bite. Of course, a sip of coffee makes it even better.

Are you craving for a croissant now? Well, you don't have to wait for your next holiday. We have a recipe that can help you make this dish right in your kitchen. Imagine starting your day with the delicious croissant in the comfort of your home. You wouldn't want to miss it. Click here for the recipe.

French breakfast is not the only thing Aparshakti Khurana has revealed his love for. As per an Instagram story, he is also quite fond of pizza. In fact, a friend called him "pizza man" in the story. Take a look at the story here.

All this talk of food is making us hungry. We are heading to the kitchen to make one of these delights.