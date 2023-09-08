'Mind-Blowing': Israeli Spokesperson Tries Jalebi, Laddoo In Delhi. See Viral Post

The Israeli spokesperson was all praise for Indian sweets. Photo: Twitter/GuyNirIL

No matter which Indian city or state you visit, the concept of sweets or 'mithai' is ubiquitous. From chamcham to jalebi, malpua to laddoo - you'll find all this and more at most sweet shops across the country. As foreign diplomats and officials visit Delhi, they too are trying their hands at various street-style desserts much to the delight of Indian foodies. Recently, an Israeli spokesperson for India named Guy Nir (@GuyNirIL), who is in Delhi for the G20 summit, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his love for Indian sweets. He had tried a couple of mithais and thought that they were 'absolutely mind-blowing'. Take a look at the post he shared:

"I experienced pure bliss today (literally)! 🌟 #IndianSweetSupremacy



As a devoted foodie with an insatiable sweet tooth, I found my way to this delightful shop. The Jalebi and Laddu I savored? Absolutely mind-blowing! 😋



Now, I'm on a quest for more delectable Indian sweets.… pic.twitter.com/cKI852SWA3 — Guy Nir (@GuyNirIL) September 6, 2023

A number of users poured in their suggestions for different kinds of Indian sweets that the Israeli diplomat can try out. The post has received over 665k views and nearly 8k likes since it was shared. Hundreds of comments also could be seen below the post. "We have the best sweets. No one even comes close," wrote a user in the comments. "You will need at least a couple of months to try out these sweets," suggested another one.

Take a look at the reactions:

Just head to any branded sweetmeat shop ( only two of them actually) in Delhi/NCR and try their products gradually....one a day types. You'll love them all — Captain DK Sharma (@CaptDKS) September 6, 2023

Mathura's pedas are my favourite — Rohit Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@ragarwal) September 6, 2023

I'm delighted that you enjoyed Indian confections; they are truly divine. I'm also curious about the renowned desserts of Israel, as I'm eager to try them — Stephenson 2-18 🇮🇳 (@Schismsanctuary) September 6, 2023

Try malai ghewar if u find it 🤤 — 𝓓𝓾𝓼𝓱𝓨 (@beyorek) September 7, 2023