Irani Chai And Irani Samosa: Perfect Combination To Enjoy On A Weekend

A perfect treat for a Sunday evening

As soon as the clock strikes five in the evening, our craving for a hot cup of chai goes on an all-time high. The hot sip refreshes us instantly and refuels energy in the body. But, what's chai without some tit-bits on the sides? Biscuits, namkeen, pakoda amongst others not only elevate the tea-time experience, but also satiate our hunger for some time, before getting to dinner. It's weekend today, meaning, the tea-time snack needs to be extra special and different from what you have for the rest of the week. Considering this, we got you the classic chai-samosa combination, with a unique twist to it. Instead of the regular one, today, we will help you make Irani chai and Irani samosa at home. Sounds interesting? So put on your chef's hat and get going.

About Irani Chai: What Makes It Different From The Regular Masala Tea:

In the first appearance, a cup of Irani chai might look like a regular masala tea, but with the very first sip, you will realise the difference. Although Irani chai is also a spiced tea, the technique of brewing makes it stand out in the lot. Here, milk is boiled with ginger, cardamom and cinnamon for a distinct flavour. Moreover, the milk is boiled for long to make it thick and creamy.

On the other hand, a regular masala chai can be made with or without milk, with different spice concoctions and thinner texture.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

About Irani Samosa: What Makes It Different From The Regular Samosa:

Irani samosa can have both veg and non-veg filling. Unlike the regular samosa that includes potato and peas, Irani samosa includes onion that gives it an extra crunch. Besides, it is smaller in size and flakier in nature and comes in a triangle shape.

How To Make Irani Chai At Home:

Irani chai (or choi) is prepared with full-cream milk, that is boiled on medium heat for the creamy texture. Besides, you add the spices as well while brewing. In some of the versions, people use mint leaves for additional aroma. You can also use some fresh cream to add a layer to your cup of tea. Click here for one of our favourite versions of Irani/Parsi chai.

How To Make Irani Samosa At Home:

Irani samosa is also known as onion patti samosa. In this version of the recipe, we use crunchy carrot, cabbage and green chillies, along with onion for the stuffing. The addition of mouth-watering spices such as red chilli, curry leaves, cumin, garam masala only makes it a flavourful delight that you just can't resist! Click here for the recipe.

So, what are you waiting for? Prepare this delicious snack and chai and enjoy a perfect weekend evening with your loved ones.