Introducing Lays-Flavoured Makhana: Your New Go-To Crunchy Snack (Recipe Inside)

Makhana (foxnuts) have gained immense popularity in recent times. It contains several essential nutrients, making it a great addition to our daily diet. It makes for a healthier snack alternative, especially for those trying to watch their weight. Typically, makhana is plain and has no additional flavour. However, nowadays, you'll find several different varieties of makhana available in the market. From pudina makhana and peri-peri makhana to cheese makhana and more, there's something for everyone. Adding to the list, here we introduce you to another delightful version that might just become your new favourite: Lays-flavoured makhana.

What Are Lays-Flavoured Makhana?

Lays-flavoured makhana is a flavourful version of the classic makhana. It features a masala mix that replicates the flavour of the famous Magic Masala Lays chips. To make it, you just need to combine this masala with air-fried makhanas and a bit of ghee. The result is this super crunchy, addictive snack that will leave you asking for more. You can enjoy it as an evening snack or munch on it while watching your favourite movie or show.

How To Prevent Makhana From Becoming Soggy?

Makhana can easily become soggy if not stored properly. To ensure they remain crispy, consider roasting or air-frying them. This helps remove any moisture and gives them a nice crunch. Apart from this, you must also pay attention to how you store makhana. If you want them to stay fresh for a longer period of time, air-tight containers are your best companions.

How To Make Lays-Flavoured Makhana | Easy Makhna Recipes

To make Lays-flavoured makhana at home, you only need a handful of masalas and, of course, makhana. The recipe for this was shared on the Instagram page@mynutritionpalette. Start by adding garlic powder, onion powder, amchur powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, sugar powder, salt, ginger powder, chaat masala, haldi, jeera powder, and dhania powder in a bowl. You can even add a bit of tomato powder and vinegar, but this is completely optional. Mix well and transfer to a mixer grinder to give it a quick blitz. Now, transfer this masala to a large container and add ghee and air-fried makhanas to it. Top it with the prepared masala, mix well, and enjoy your Lays-flavoured makhanas!

Don't they look absolutely delicious? Try making them at home and you'll find yourself munching on them every now and then!