International Sushi Day 2024: 7 Tips To Order Sushi At Restaurants With Confidence

Sushi is a Japanese delicacy.

Feeling lost when your friends and family suggest sushi? You're not alone! Even though sushi is a global phenomenon, navigating the menu and mastering the etiquette can be daunting. Nigiri or maki? Veggie options? Grasping sushi ordering basics will transform your dining experience from "iffy" to "ikki" (awesome in Japanese). So, whether you're celebrating International Sushi Day (June 18th, 2024!) or just craving some fresh seafood, this is your perfect guide to ordering sushi like a pro. From mastering menu lingo to respecting sushi etiquette, we've got you covered. Get ready to impress your friends and own your sushi experience!

Here Are 7 Tips To Order Sushi At A Restaurant:

1. Understand the Basics:

Before scrolling the menu, it helps to know the fundamental types of sushi. Nigiri is a slice of fish or seafood atop a small ball of vinegared rice. Sashimi consists of thinly sliced raw fish or seafood served without rice. Maki rolls are wrapped in seaweed with rice and various fillings. Temaki is a cone-shaped hand roll filled with rice, seafood, and vegetables. Knowing these basics will guide your choices. Click here to learn more about the different types of sushi.

2. Opt For Fresh Sushi:

When ordering sushi, try to order the one that is fresh and nutritious. Fresh fish should have a clean ocean smell and a firm texture. Avoid any fishy or ammonia-like odours. Restaurants known for their sushi often receive deliveries of fresh seafood daily, so don't hesitate to ask about the freshness of their ingredients.

3. Check the Reputation of the Restaurant:

Not all sushi restaurants are equal. Research the restaurant's reputation before making a reservation. Online reviews and recommendations from friends can guide you to establishments known for their quality and authenticity. A reputable sushi restaurant will prioritize freshness, skilful preparation, and a welcoming dining atmosphere.

4. Observe the Chef:

Sitting at the sushi bar allows you to observe the chef's techniques and dedication to their craft. A skilled sushi chef displays precision in slicing fish, moulding rice, and assembling rolls. Engage with the chef if possible; they can offer recommendations based on the day's freshest catches and their specialities.

5. Seasonal Specialties:

Pick seasonal offerings when ordering sushi. Seasonal fish are often at their peak in flavour and quality, making them a delightful choice for sushi enthusiasts. Special menus or chef's recommendations may feature unique ingredients or preparations that showcase the best of the season.

6. Respect the Tradition:

Sushi is steeped in tradition and etiquette. When eating nigiri or sashimi, dip the fish side - not the rice - into soy sauce sparingly. Too much soy sauce can overpower the delicate flavours. Use chopsticks for maki rolls and temaki, or eat them with your hands if preferred. Ginger slices serve as palate cleansers between different types of sushi. Click here to learn the right way to eat sushi.

7. Be Adventurous with Rolls:

Explore the restaurant's speciality rolls or chef's creations. These rolls often blend traditional ingredients with innovative twists, offering a new experience in every bite. Don't hesitate to ask the server or chef about the ingredients and flavours if you're unsure. Adventurous eating can lead to discovering new favourites and expanding your sushi palate.

\Ordering sushi at restaurants can be a delightful culinary journey when armed with these seven tips. Enjoy International Sushi Day 2024 with the confidence you need to order it.

