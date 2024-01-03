Inside Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's Wedding: A Glimpse Of The Pre-Wedding Menu

Photo Credit: Instagram/@nupur_popeye

New Year 2024 begins with wedding bells in the B-Town. Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with her long-time partner and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare today, on January 3. And if you are not under the rocks, then you have already got glimpses of the guests attending the pre-wedding rituals. Since yesterday, internet is loaded with clips of Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and others in nauvari saree entering Aamir Khan's residence for wedding events. But what grabbed our attention was a post by the groom, who wrote a sweet note for the bride, alongside what seemed to be a glimpse of the menu.

As per Nupur's latest post on Instagram, the couple was seen feeding each other in between an event. We could see dishes like dosa, sambar, modak, some bhajiyas, halwa and chutneys, served on banana leaves. While Nupur was seen in a traditional Marathi look, Ira looked simple and elegant in a red saree with red bindi and minimal jewellery.

Reportedly, the couple also enjoyed an intimate Mehndi ceremony, hosted by actor Salman Khan at his residence. The event was attended by Ira and Nupur's family and close friends.

Aamir Khan's daughter's wedding festivites are in full swing, and now, we can't wait to get a glimpse of the D-day.