Including These 4 Fruits Which May Help Manage Depression Better

Depression is a condition which is characterised by persistently depressed mood or loss of interest in daily activities. According to WHO, more than 300 million people of all ages suffer from depression, globally. Depression is a serious medical condition which at it's worse could also lead to suicide. The WHO also states that fewer than half of those affected in the world (in many countries, fewer than 10%) receive treatment depression. In many a countries, depression is still not considered a condition serious enough to be sought for help. It is often looked at as a temporary spell of feeling low and dejected. Not many would know, that depression can last for years, affecting all significant aspects of their lives. Depression, much like any other physiological condition needs proper care and treatment. Instances of late diagnosis and misdiagnosis could make the case worse.



Managing depression is not an easy feat, but it is not impossible either. Experts suggest that your diet also tend to play a major role in lifting your mood are some mood-lifting foods that may help manage depression better.

1. Blueberries



Foods rich in antioxidants like blueberries, dark chocolate, etc have also been known to promote resilience, alertness and positive mood. You can team blueberries with yogurt, which is another mood-lifting food.

2. Carrots



Carotene-rich foods like carrots, sweet potatoes, etc are also effective in fighting depressive symptoms. Foods rich in carotene like carrots, tomatoes and sweet potatoes help deal with depression. The more intense the colour of the fruit or vegetable, the more carotene it will have.

3. Grapes



A recent study found certain compounds in grapes that may have therapeutic properties and fight depression. The results of the research were published in the online journal Nature Communications and it said that some compounds present in grapes might help ward off depression by targeting some newly discovered mechanisms that lead to the mental illness. The grape compounds that were found to be anti-depressive in nature were dihydrocaffeic acid (DHCA) and malvidin-3'-O-glucoside (Mal-gluc). The compounds act by modulating inflammation and synaptic plasticity. A related previous study had found that some grape-derived polyphenol preparations can deal with depressive symptoms

4. Bananas



Consuming bananas regularly may also help manage depression. According to some studies, the amino acid tryptophan helps your body make serotonin, a brain chemical that regulates mood. Bananas have tryptophan, the amino acid tryptophan is needed to produce serotonin in the body.

You could include these fruits in your daily diet for effective depression management. However, it needs to be understood that these foods are in no way a substitute to your existing prescribed medications. If you are taking treatment, make sure you consult your experts before making any drastic change to your diet.

