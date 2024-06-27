Immunity-Boosting Drinks: 5 Lemon Elixirs To Keep You Healthy This Monsoon

These drinks will help you stay fit and healthy during the monsoon. (Photo Credit: iStock)

The monsoon showers come as a blessing after the scorching summer heat. According to the India Meteorological Department, monsoons are likely to hit the national capital on June 27, 2024. The rains will certainly provide relief from the sweltering heat, but we cannot ignore the seasonal infections that come along. The sudden change in the weather can weaken our immunity, causing us to fall sick more often. But don't worry. You can boost your immunity by relying on everyday foods that you can find in your kitchen pantry, one of which is lemons.

As we all know, lemons are an excellent source of vitamin C and antioxidants. For this reason, they make for a great immunity-boosting food to incorporate into your monsoon diet. And what better way to reap their benefits than by preparing delicious drinks at home? Here, we'll be sharing five such drinks that are super delicious and will keep you healthy this monsoon season. Check them out below:

Monsoon Immunity | Here Are Some Lemon-Based Drinks That Can Boost Your Immunity:

1. Lemon Ginger Tea

Lemon and ginger tea is loaded with essential nutrients that can help boost your immunity during monsoon. Lemon is rich in vitamin C, while ginger has anti-inflammatory properties, making this tea ideal to sip on rainy days. Additionally, it also includes a bit of honey which is loaded with antimicrobial properties and helps soothe the throat. Click here for the complete recipe for Lemon Ginger Tea.

2. Masala Nimbu Drink

This masala nimbu drink consists of ingredients like black pepper, lemon, and cumin seeds. All of these are said to be very effective in combating seasonal infections. While making it, make sure not to use extremely cold water or you may catch a chill. It's best to use lukewarm water instead. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and enjoy! Find the complete recipe for Masala Nimbu Drink here.

3. Coconut Lemon Drink

Coconuts are considered great for our health. Make the most of this fruit during the monsoon by preparing this coconut lemon drink. It is cooling, and refreshing, and will help ensure you stay fit and healthy this monsoon season. This drink also includes ginger juice and black pepper powder, making it even more nutritious. Enjoy this healthy and tasty drink and say goodbye to issues like the common cold and cough. Click here for the complete recipe for Coconut Lemon Drink.

4. Lemon Turmeric Kadha

Kadha is a traditional Indian drink made with a variety of spices and herbs. To prepare it, add lemon juice and 1/2 tsp of turmeric powder to a glass of hot water. You can also add honey for a hint of sweetness. Wondering when is the best time to have this kadha? The answer is early in the morning. Consuming it in the morning can boost your metabolism, promoting overall health. Find the complete recipe for Lemon Turmeric Kadha here.

5. Lemon Green Tea

Green tea has emerged as a beloved favourite for many in recent years. And why not? It boasts several health benefits, including promoting better immunity. The next time you make it, consider adding a few drops of lemon juice. This will further enhance its nutritional value and make it more effective for boosting your immunity during rainy weather. Click here for the complete recipe for Lemon Green Tea.

So, if you wish to boost your immunity during the monsoon, incorporate these lemon drinks into your diet. Stay fit and healthy!