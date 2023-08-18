Trending Now - Bride Divorces Groom For Shoving Her Face In Wedding Cake

In a recent report, a bride divorced a groom because of the wedding cake.

A wedding is a huge milestone in a couple's relationship and journey. It is customary to celebrate the day with family, friends and colleagues in attendance and a grand ceremony followed by a lavish feast. Apart from the delicious food and drinks, a wedding cake is typically cut by the newlyweds on their big day. However, in a recent report, the cake actually became a point of controversy between a bride and a groom. As per a report in theIndependent, an anonymous bride asked for a divorce from her husband just a day after they were married. The reason was 'an insane stunt' that he pulled on the wedding day that left the bride fuming.

The post was originally shared on the popular daily magazine Slate as part of their daily advice column named 'Dear Prudence'. The anonymous post by the bride was written in January 2022 but has been trending again as it resurfaced in multiple news reports. It was also shared on Reddit in the subreddit r/weddingshaming by user u/ShortbutSweet, where it raked in over 15k upvotes and 1.1k comments.

Also Read: Bizarre! Couple Saved Wedding Cake For 1st Anniversary, But In-Laws Ate It Up

"Dear Prudence, I got married just before Christmas and am hoping to be divorced or annulled by the end of January. Obviously, that wasn't the plan originally, but," narrated the post. She then explained how she and her boyfriend decided to marry in 2020 and split up the arrangements of organising the wedding. The bride added that she was claustrophobic due to a car accident and she panicked at the idea of being shoved into a cake. "My only hard-and-fast rule was that he would not rub cake in my face at the reception," stated the bride, adding that she was willing to compromise on everything else.

However, the groom ignored her request and actually did the opposite on the wedding day. "He grabbed me by the back of the head and shoved my head down into it. It was planned since the cake was DESTROYED, and he had a bunch of cupcakes as backup," she revealed. She decided to leave him the very next day, in spite of people telling her that she should be giving him a second chance.

A flurry of reactions and comments poured into the dilemma of the bride. Many supported her in the decision she took of divorcing a day after the marriage. "She's spent a ton on a dress and makeup and hair - how dare you start your marriage demeaning the person you supposedly love," said a user. "Wow. That's indicative of a mean heart. Why would anyone want to be married to anyone who would violate your trust," questioned another one.