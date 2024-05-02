Human Sweat-Infused Rice Balls Become A Culinary Hit In Japan, Sold At High Price

Onigiri is a Japanese rice ball, popularly eaten as a snack

The vast world of gastronomy never fails to fascinate us. Every minute there's something new happening in some part of the world, etching a mark on the global food map. While we get to know about some of these inventions, some fail to grab the spotlight. But trust us, not all of these culinary expeditions are satisfactory. In fact, many such foods raise our eyebrows and leave us in shock. We recently came across one such news that disgusted us to the core. According to an article in the newsdaily South China Morning Post (SCMP), popular Japanese snack onigiri is now being prepared by young women, who are using their armpits to shape the balls. Reportedly, this unique (read: bizarre) culinary twist to the dish has gone viral on social media.

The SCMP report further reads that all the ingredients and the body parts are disinfected before starting the process of making the onigiri (Japanese rice balls). Then the girls are made to exercise to produce sweat and then use their armpits, instead of palms, to knead and give shape to the rice balls. What surprised us is that these food items are now being sold at a higher price in some of the restaurants - "as much as 10 times that of regular rice balls," the report adds.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Some restaurants are openly demonstrating the process of making these sweat-infused onigiris, allowing customers to visit the kitchens as well, the report reads, adding that a diner, who tried the dish, said that they tasted no different.

However, the new trend created a storm on the internet, with some supporting the idea of making onigiris using human armpit, while some negating it strongly.

As per the report, the researchers have also explored a cultural and physiological angle to the new culinary trend. A 2013 study stated that armpit sweat contains pheromones - a hormone that affects human emotions when sensed.