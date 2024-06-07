How To Make Aam Ki Launji At Home: 5 Tips To Follow For Perfect Results

Aam ki launji offers a combination of sweet and sour flavours. (Photo Credit: iStock)

We Indians love pairing our meals with mouth-watering chutneys. Whether it's spicy, tangy, sour, or sweet, they instantly enhance the flavour of our food and are also quite addictive. Among the many options, one that is quite popular, especially during summer, is aam ki launji. This chutney offers a combination of sweet and sour flavours, with a hint of spice, making it a true culinary delight. However, many find it challenging to prepare it at home. Aam ki launji typically has a liquid texture, but achieving this can be tough. There are times when it may turn out too liquidy, or the opposite. In such situations, we can easily lose hope and resort to buying aam ki launji from the market. But don't lose heart, as making aam ki launji is not as difficult as it appears. If you wish to master the art of making this delightful chutney at home, here are some tips that you must follow.

Aam Ki Launji Recipe | Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Perfect Aam Ki Launji At Home:

1. It's all about the quality of mangoes

How good your aam ki launji turns out depends on the quality of the mangoes you use. Aam ki launji is prepared using raw mangoes, also known as kacchi kairi. Ensure you use firm raw mangoes to achieve the desired results. Wondering why you should choose firm raw mangoes? Well, it's because the firmer they are, the more sour they will be in taste, and that's exactly what we want.

2. Balance out the flavours

If you want your aam ki launji to turn out well, you must balance the flavours. The chutney consists of a blend of spices and seeds, including red chilli powder, haldi, hing, mustard seeds, etc. Along with these, it also contains sugar or jaggery. A well-made aam ki launji will have all these flavours perfectly balanced - not too sweet nor too spicy. Remember, to always follow the recipe.

3. Add only as much water as required

Aam ki launji is known for its liquidy texture. To achieve this, you need to add water. However, many people end up adding too much water, which alters the consistency of the launji. At the same time, it shouldn't be too thick or sticky. Add only as much water as mentioned in the recipe and do so gradually. This way, you won't have to worry about it becoming too liquidy.

4. Cook on the right flame

The flame on which you cook your aam ki launji also makes a huge difference. If you cook it on a low flame, it may result in undercooking. And if you cook it on a high flame, there is a high chance it can overcook and may even burn. To keep things safe and under control, always cook the launji on a medium flame.

5. Don't forget to garnish

Garnishing aam ki launji is completely optional, but we suggest you do so. After all, why miss the opportunity to make it even more indulgent? If you're feeling confused about what to garnish it with, opt for chopped nuts such as almonds or cashews. Additionally, you can even sprinkle some chaat masala at the end for an extra kick of flavour.

Now that you're aware of these tips, making aam ki launji at home won't be as stressful. Keep them in mind the next time you make this chutney at home and share your experience with us in the comments below.