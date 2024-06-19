How To Make Aam Ka Murabba: 5 Tips For Perfect Results Every Time

Follow these tips to make perfect aam ka murabba. (Photo Credit: iStock)

Mangoes are rightly termed the 'king of fruits'. They are sweet, and juicy, and come in endless varieties - what's not to love about them? The fact that you can incorporate mangoes into several different recipes makes them even more beloved. A popular way to enjoy them is in the form of a murabba. Murabba is a type of sweet preserve that pairs well with everyday meals. However, many people struggle to make it at home. To ace the recipe for aam ka murabba, there are several things you need to keep in mind. In this article, we'll be sharing five easy tips to help you make perfect aam ka murabba every single time.

Aam Ka Murraba Recipe | Here Are 5 Tips To Make Perfect Aam Ka Murraba:

1. Choose the right mangoes

How fruity your aam ka murabba turns out depends on the type of mangoes you use, so this step is quite important. Since there are several varieties of mangoes in the market, it can be confusing to choose which ones to use for making aam ka murabba. Aam ka murabba is prepared using raw green mangoes. If you use any other type, they won't give you the desired results.

2. Don't go overboard with the sugar

Aam ka murabba is sweet, but you need to be mindful of how much sugar you add. Always follow the quantity mentioned in the recipe. If you add too much sugar, the murabba will turn out excessively sweet - something we want to avoid. It's a good idea to do a taste check and add more if required. To make it healthier, you can even use jaggery instead of sugar.

3. Cook on the right flame

The flame on which you cook the aam ka murabba is also crucial. Always cook it on a low-medium flame to ensure it cooks properly. Aam ka murabba is known to have a slightly thick texture, which you'll be able to achieve only when you cook it on this flame. If you cook it on a high flame, it may result in overcooking and the murabba becoming too thick.

4. Add cardamom/cloves

Aam ka murabba also requires flavouring for it to taste good. For this, you can opt for cardamom (elaichi) and cloves. Grind them into a fine powder and garnish over the murabba once it's fully cooked. Both of these spices help impart a distinct flavour to the murabba, making it even more delicious. So, do not forget to add them.

5. Store it well

The way you store your aam ka murabba is as important as how you cook it. After it's cooked, allow it to cool and then transfer into an airtight glass jar or bottle. This way, you can store it for up to 15 to 20 days at room temperature. If you wish to store it for longer, place it in the refrigerator and store it for up to three months.

Will you try making aam ka murabba at home? Let us know in the comments section below!