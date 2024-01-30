How Millet Dosa Is Revolutionising Morning Meals + Easy Recipe For Ragi Spinach Dosa To Try

Millet dosa makes for a healthy meal.

Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine? Are you looking for a nutritious and delicious way to kickstart your day? It's time to shake things up with the wholesome goodness of millet dosa, specifically the nutritious ragi and spinach dosa. Packed with flavour and health benefits, this dosa variation is set to redefine your breakfast game. Now that health-conscious choices are becoming increasingly important, millet dosa stands out as a flavorful and nourishing option. With its combination of ragi, a nutrient-dense millet, and spinach, a powerhouse of vitamins and antioxidants, this dosa promises to please your taste buds while nourishing your body. From its vibrant green hue to its delectable flavour profile, millet dosa offers a delightful twist to your breakfast repertoire.

Is Millet Dosa Healthy?

Absolutely! Millet dosa, especially when made with ragi (finger millet) and spinach, is a powerhouse of nutrients. Ragi is rich in calcium, iron, and fibre, while spinach adds vitamins and antioxidants to the mix. Together, they make for a nourishing breakfast option that keeps you energized throughout the day.

What's the Difference Between Rice Dosa and Millet Dosa?

Unlike traditional rice dosa, millet dosa offers a healthier alternative. While rice dosa is made primarily with rice, which can spike blood sugar levels, millet dosa incorporates nutrient-dense millets like ragi, providing a lower glycemic index and higher nutritional value. So, let's go ahead and try this unique but tempting ragi and spinach dosa - the recipe for which was shared on the Instagram handle 'somewhatchef'.

How To Make Millet/Ragi and Spinach Dosa I Ragi Spinach Dosa Recipe:

Start by boiling spinach in water with a pinch of sugar. Drain and blend with green chillies and ginger. In a bowl, mix the spinach puree with ragi powder, rice flour, salt, cumin powder, cumin seeds, and water. Add chopped coriander for freshness. Ensure the batter is watery before pouring it onto a hot tawa to achieve a lacy texture. Cook until golden brown, adding ghee for flavour. For the paneer stuffing, mix crumbled paneer with salt, chilli powder, and turmeric.

Serve the dosa hot with spicy garlic chutney and a refreshing glass of buttermilk.

With its rich nutritional profile and versatility, it's no wonder that millet dosa is gaining popularity among health-conscious individuals. So why not give your mornings a nutritious boost with a plateful of ragi and spinach dosa?