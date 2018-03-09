Horn OK Please Food Truck Festival 2018: Kebabs, Waffles, Momos On Wheels In Delhi This Weekend!

Highlights Horn OK Please food festival is back with its third edition. From bubble waffles to momos and kebabs, the festival has it all. There's a surprise Quirk Bazaar section for avid shoppers.

Food festivals are quite popular these days as they give the perfect opportunity to indulge in a variety of delicious dishes all in one place. So if you're a food lover who is looking forward to enjoy the weekend with some gastronomic delights, head out to the Horn Ok Please food truck festival. The festival, that is opening its third edition today, will feature over 100 food stalls and more than 50 of the best food trucks that Delhi boasts of. The festival will serve up all kinds of cuisines and dishes including kebabs, the trendy freak and monster shakes, bubble teas and even bubble waffles.

The foodie extravaganza begins from Friday, March 9 and goes on till Sunday, March 11, at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi. Some of the popular food trucks that will be participating in the festival include The Lalit Food Truck Company, Being Truckers, The Bollywood BBQ Company and many more. Mumbai's famous J Café is also wheeling in their yummy delights that include Magic Maggi Fries, Burgrill, Flippin Fritas. But if you're in the mood for some piping hot chole bhature, then you can also enjoy those at the famous Sita Ram's stall at the food festival.

The festival will have separate zones for desserts, where Delhi's best and most loved home bakeries and bakeries will churn out some amazing and trendy sweet treats like black ice-creams, rolled ice-creams and more. What's more? The entry to the food festival is free of cost! There's also a special discount for students who are sitting for their 10th and 12th board examinations, upon presentation of their respective CBSE or ICSE admit cards.

The organisers said in a statement, "Catering primarily to the massive slice of student populace in the city, The Grub Campus will be a hub that will be crammed with stalls offering all kinds of grubs like maggi, momos, burgers, pastas, funky French fries and lots more." They added, "Every single stall at The Grub Campus will have student-friendly prices to the tune of being under Rs 200." For

those looking to shop over the weekend, there's a pleasant surprise at the food festival- The Horn OK Please. It will feature a Quirk Bazaar with boho accessories, junk jewellery, bags, shoes and many more exciting stuff!

Talking about the shopping section of Horn Ok Please, the organisers said, "The mini flea market will be crowded together with a lot many Boho brands offering everything from junk jewellery to hand-painted sneakers. This shopping arena will see offerings from CaseFactory, Print Octopus, vintage sunglasses from Screaming Nayan, personalised perfumes from Desi Western Handmade Perfumes and many more." Weekend scenes sorted, you say? We say, 'Yaaaaas!'

(With Inputs From IANS)



