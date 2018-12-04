Here’s Why You Should Eat Oranges During Winters

Winter is the time when you can enjoy most citrusy fruits as they become sweeter and juicier. Out of all the tarty fruits nature has to offer, orange is considered the best, especially when consumed during winters. It is not only good for your taste buds, but also for your health. As the temperature drops, our immunity levels go for a toss, our skin becomes dry and dull, and the digestive system becomes weak. Orange is one such fruit that ensures providing a healthy body and glowing skin. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, the rich vitamin C content present in orange may reduce the risk of heart disease, kidney stones and infections of all kinds. Moreover, it also helps boost digestion and comprises alkalising and detoxifying properties that help keep the body healthy. Let's look at why oranges should be eaten during winters.

(Also Read: 6 Benefits Of Orange Juice, From Weight Loss To Healthy Skin)

Benefits Of Orange During Winter

1. May Help You Lose Weight

Orange is a rich source of fibre, which is said to not just promote weight loss, but also improve digestive health. Soluble fibre keeps you fuller for long, thereby, preventing hunger pangs and overeating. This may further lead to less calorie intake, further helps in weight loss. Fibre also tends to add bulk to the stool, helping promote good digestive health. So, even if you like drinking orange juice, make sure you don't discard its pulp. Most of the fibre is present in the orange pulp.

(Also Read: Orange Peel For Weight Loss: Here's Why You Can Orange Rind To Burn Fat)

2. Vitamin C Content May Boost Skin Health And Overall Health

Your immunity system, skin health and digestive system become vulnerable during winters. Vitamin C in orange ups the resistance against certain pathogens while giving a boost to the immunity system. Topical application and intake of orange is said to nourish your skin making it look healthier.

(Also Read: 5 Untold Benefits Of Orange Seeds)

3. May Reduce The Chances Of Developing Cold

Cold is a condition that is common during winters. One of the best ways to prevent a cold is to load up on oranges to ensure a healthy immune system. According to a research, published in the Harvard Health Publishing by Harvard Medical School, vitamin C is beneficial when it comes to common cold. Oranges are rich in vitamin C; hence, eating oranges in winters may prevent common cold.

4. Boosts Heart Health

According to a research, published in Science Daily sourced by the American Heart Association, eating citrus fruits, especially oranges and grapefruits, may help lower stroke risk. It is believed that the flavonoids in oranges provide protection against heart diseases. The benefits may include improved blood vessel function and anti-inflammatory effect on the body.

5. May Lower The Risk Of Kidney Stones

It is the citrate deficiency in urine that may cause kidney stones. Citrate is citric acid that is generally found in citrus fruits like orange. A glassful of orange juice is generally recommended to patients with small kidney stones. Orange juice can up the levels of citrate in your urine, further reducing the chances of formation of kidney stones.

This winter, load up on oranges to ensure a healthy body, skin and immunity system. Also, consult a doctor about using oranges as a safe aid for such health conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.