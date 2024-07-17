Healthy Vada Pav? Yes, Indeed! Here Are 5 Ways To Make It Weight-Loss Friendly

Vada pav is one of the most popular Indian snacks. (Photo Credit: iStock)

Vada pav is loved by millions across the country. Spicy potato vada topped with fiery green and garlic chutney, sandwiched between soft buns - this street food delicacy instantly makes us salivate. It is easy to eat, bursting with flavour, and utterly satisfying! However, as much as we love gorging on vada pav, it comes at the cost of our health. It's no secret that vada pav is high in calories and can lead to weight gain. It consists of a deep-fried vada and pav made of maida, the consumption of which should be minimised during a weight-loss journey. Does this mean you need to curb your vada pav cravings and say goodbye to this snack forever? Absolutely not! Instead, you can transform it into a weight-loss-friendly delight by making certain swaps. Wondering how you can do so? Read on!

Healthy Vada Pav Recipe | Here Are 5 Tips To Make Vada Pav Weight-Loss Friendly:

1. Air Fry The Aloo Vada/Bonda

The main reason why vada pav falls into the 'unhealthy' category of snacks is that the aloo vada is deep-fried. Anything that is deep-fried is a big no-no on a weight loss diet. This method of cooking leads to the consumption of extra calories, resulting in weight gain. To make it healthier, you can air-fry your aloo vada instead of deep-frying. This will help reduce the calorie count significantly.

2. Opt For Whole Wheat Pavs

The pavs used to prepare this snack are typically made of all-purpose flour. However, this flour lacks essential nutrients, and its regular consumption can contribute to weight gain. Instead, you can swap these pavs for those made of whole wheat flour (atta). By doing so, your vada pav will be more nutritious. If you can make the pavs at home, that's even better.

3. Minimise The Use Of Oil

Another way to make vada pav weight-loss friendly is to minimise the use of oil. Most people use an excessive amount of oil while cooking the vada pav on the tawa. While this may make the snack more indulgent, remember that it also adds extra calories. Use only as much as necessary, and avoid overdoing it. You can even skip adding oil completely to make it even healthier.

4. Opt For Healthier Accompaniments

The type of accompaniment you choose to pair with this snack also makes a huge difference. Usually, vada pav is served with pudina chutney, garlic chutney, and green chillies. Some people may also like to pair it with tomato ketchup. The trick is to opt for the option that has fewer calories. Among these, pudina chutney is the ideal choice, and it's best to make it at home from scratch.

5. Exercise Portion Control

Lastly, do not forget to practise portion control while eating vada pav. After all, no matter how healthy you try to make it, you're still consuming calories. Stick to eating one vada pav at a time if you wish to keep your weight in check. This way, you won't feel any regret and will be able to enjoy your favourite snack without any worries.

So, the next time you find yourself craving vada pav while on a weight loss diet, keep these tips in mind and enjoy it guilt-free!