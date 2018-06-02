Have You Tried The Blue Tea Made From Butterfly Pea Flowers Yet?

Tea lovers, move over your usual cup of black and green tea; because blue tea is here to rule the roost and how. This variant has an amazing royal blue colour, which is said to not only give you good taste but also has quite a few health benefits to offer. Blue tea is made of butterfly pea flowers that helps make a rich, smooth, sweet and distinctly floral aroma. The greater the proportion of flowers to tea, the bluer the beverage will be. This beautiful blue tea will surely be a tea lover's new poison.

Butterfly pea flower tea is said to be a caffeine-free herbal tea that is known to have many health benefits to offer. Also known as clitoria ternatea, the plant is said to be derived from a plant that is commonly found in South East Asian countries. It boasts of medicinal properties; however, it's a rare concoction, which is still finding its way in the hearts of the tea lovers. According to some experts, here are some health benefits that blue tea may have:

It is said to have antioxidant properties that are great for the skin and hair. The tea also has various minerals and vitamins that keep your skin and hair looking great, further keeping them from ageing prematurely. Blue tea is said to have anti-glycation properties that is amazing for skin prevent skin ageing. Moreover, it has some flavonoids that increase collagen, further accelerating skin elasticity. It is known for regulating diabetes; clitoria ternatea leaf is found to lower blood sugar levels in diabetics. It is said to obstruct glucose intake from food. It is also said to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. Its antioxidants have a bigger role to play in the mood uplifting department. Blue tea is believed to be nootropic, which means it helps refresh the brain and boosts its activity and function, which will result in feeling energised and great. Its antioxidant properties are said to combat with the cell damaging free radicals in the body, further helping in reducing the risk of the development of many health problems.

Blue Tea



Did you know?

This blue tea may change colour as soon as you add a dash of lemon juice; which means it turns into purple colour as soon as the pH balance of the tea changes. On the other hand, if you add fuchsia roselle hibiscus, colour changes to bright red colour.

Flavour of the blue tea

The flavour of the blue tea is said to be earthy and woody, more similar to a fine green tea.

Butterfly pea flower that makes blue tea

About the butterfly pea flower

The clitoria ternatea plant is also known as butterfly pea flower, blue-pea, aprajita, cordofan pea or Asian pigeonwings. The bright blue petals from the flowers of the butterfly-pea plant have been used as an ingredient in herbal teas throughout the South East Asian countries, as well as in cooking. The blue flower imparts its beautiful blue colour when steeped in warm or hot water, leading it to being a useful dye, as well as add colour to various dishes and drinks.

Do let us know if you got your hands on blue tea and tell us if you loved it or not!