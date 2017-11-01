Have You Been Eating Alone? Here's Why It May Be Bad For Your Health!

Highlights Eating alone can be hazardous to your health Men developed obesity by 45 percent Women were 29 percent likely to develop a metabolic syndrome

Researchers have revealed how eating alone can be hazardous to your health. According to a study published in Obesity Research & Clinical Practice, risk of a metabolic syndrome is high for those who eat alone. Researchers from the Dongukk University Ilsan Hospital in Seoul, South Korea found men were especially at a risk of developing health issues. For the study, they examined the relationship between loneliness and health in 7,725 adult males and females, who all ate alone.

The results revealed that men developed obesity by 45 percent and had a 64 percent chance of developing a metabolic syndrome. On the other hand, women were 29 percent likely to develop a metabolic syndrome if they ate two or more meals alone daily. Because a growing number of people live alone in this day and age, researchers wanted to understand how loneliness leads people to make unhealthy choices when it comes to food.

The research is even more alarming when compounded with previous findings that loneliness caused by activities like eating alone amongst older adults has psychological and physical effects. In fact, actual and perceived social isolation are both associated with early mortality.

Feeling alone or isolated can cause someone to turn to junk food instead of a healthy meal, previous research has indicated. This therefore causes many to develop prediabetes, high blood pressure and various other health issues.



