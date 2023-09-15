Have A Healthy Dinner: 5 Oil-Free Recipes For Effective Weight Loss

Image Credit: Istock

The type of food you end your day with is as important as how you start it. While it is of equal importance to everyone, weight watchers, in particular, need to be extra cautious about this. As the day progresses, our metabolism naturally slows down, which is why you must have meals that are light on the stomach. Unfortunately, most Indian food is cooked using ample amounts of oil and ghee. Having it occasionally is not a problem, but if consumed on a regular basis, there's no way you can see your desired weight loss results. Instead of eliminating these Indian dishes from your diet, how about giving them a healthy twist and making them suitable for weight loss? Find below a list of delicious recipes that are made using no oil at all.

Weight Loss Diet: Here Are 5 Oil-Free Recipes You Can Make For Dinner:

1.Chicken Masala

Looking for a healthy yet delicious chicken curry recipe for dinner? This low-fat chicken masala is just what you need to try. It is made using absolutely no oil, which means you can enjoy it guilt-free for dinner. It tastes just like regular chicken masala, and you wouldn't even know the difference between the two. Serve hot with rice or roti. Click here for the complete recipe.

2. Vegetable Pulao

A vegetable pulao is the perfect dish to make for dinner, as it can be prepared in just a few minutes. A typical recipe for pulao would require you to use some amount of oil, but you can make this without any. There is no impact on its flavour, and it makes for a wholesome option for weight watchers. Find the complete recipe here.

3. Fish Curry

Fish lovers, here's a delectable fish curry recipe that you can enjoy on your weight loss diet. Unlike most other fish curries that are made in oil, this one uses none in its preparation. You can make this yummy curry in just under 20 minutes and enjoy it with rice for a wholesome dinner. Click here for the complete recipe.

4. Urad Dal

Dal is among the most common dishes on the dinner table in Indian households. Although it's an excellent source of protein, if it contains too much oil, it can lead to weight gain. To enjoy a healthier version, whip up this delicious urad dal that is made without a drop of oil. It is super comforting and will become your go-to dal recipe for dinner. Find the complete recipe here.

5. Chana Kebab

Kebabs make a stellar snack to serve at dinner parties. However, if the guests you're inviting are all diet-conscious, you can treat them to these no-oil chana dal kebabs. Instead of shallow-frying them, you can just gently oil your palms to shape them into kebabs and then cook them on the tawa. Alternatively, you could also cook them in an air fryer. Find the complete recipe here.

Following a weight-loss diet doesn't mean eating bland and boring food all the time. There are several ways in which you can make exciting dishes without compromising on flavour. Add these delectable recipes to your dinner menu and enjoy them guilt-free!