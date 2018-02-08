Happy Propose Day 2018: 3 Best Foods To Propose To Your Loved One With!

Highlights Propose Day is the right time to express your love. You can either hide your message inside food or put it on top of it. Cakes and cupcakes are amazing foods to hide your message in.

Propose Day 2018 is your chance to pluck up the courage to express your love for that someone that you have been crushing on for so long. It's day 2 of the Valentine week and it's celebrated as Propose Day across the world. The day is an opportunity to confess your romantic love and make it official. Popping the question can be really scary and confusing, but it's better to be prepared and put your best foot forward. If you are planning to finally take your relationship a step further and make it official, then we suggest you do it with food!

Proposing with messages inside food isn't just an out-of-the-box idea, but can also be quite romantic. You can either hide your message inside or put it on the food itself.

Here are three best foods to propose to your loved one with:

1. Fortune Cookies

Fortune cookies are the best and most time-tested ways of delivering hidden messages to people. Doesn't it just make your day when you crack open a fortune cookie and the rolled paper inside says something really sweet and positive? So this Propose Day, say it with a fortune cookie and watch as your partner's surprise turns to jubilation as they read your heartfelt proposal.

2. Chocolates

Chocolates have been associated with love for as long as we have known. There are various reasons for chocolates being your partners in romance. For one, they have numerous health benefits and for another, they taste delicious and are great mood lifters. If your partner loves chocolates, then the best way for you to propose to them is to hide your message inside a hollow chocolate shell and gift it to them. You can either get it done by a professional baker or do it yourself at home.

All you will need is a plastic or silicone mould of any shape that you like and some melted chocolate. Coat the mould with a thick layer of chocolate and leave it to set for a few hours. Remove the chocolate from the mould, place the piece of paper with your proposal message inside the hollow part of the chocolate and cover it with another hollow half and voila! Your messenger chocolate is ready!

3. Cakes and cupcakes

Cakes are a great way to hide secret wishes and messages inside. All you need to do is to prepare two separate batters in two separate colors and bake either of them first. Cut out letters in the baked cake and while setting the final cake batter that's in a different color, set the colorful letters in a way that each slice that you cut, contains your hidden proposal message. Again, if you're a novice, the baking and caking is best left for a professional baker.

An easier way to do this is to buy a cupcake from a bakery and scoop its center out to a certain depth. Write your proposal message on a piece of paper and roll it up tightly so that it fits inside your cupcake well. Cover the hole with some chocolate coated fruits like strawberries or just a smattering of melted chocolate to hide your message.

Another way to say it with cupcakes is to buy a bunch of them, box them up together and get one letter each of your message piped on top of each of them. Some bakeries even customize cupcake frostings and also arrange them in a way that they read like your message.

Happy Propose Day 2018!