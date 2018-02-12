Happy Hug Day 2018: 5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Hugging Your Partner

Highlights Today is being celebrated as Hug Day around the world. This is the perfect opportunity to give your partner a heartwarming hug. Hugging your loved ones can reduce stress and even boost immunity.

Valentine week is going on and every day of the week leading up to the main day, is celebrated for different reasons. It is Hug Day today and it's the perfect day to tell your romantic partner that you love them and give them a warm and tight loving hug. Most of us love hugging, as it's one of the most beautiful expressions of love. But did you know that it has certain proven health benefits too? There is a reason why you feel more relaxed and happier after receiving a hug from your family or a friend.

There are forms of therapy that involve deep hugging, where the hearts of the two people are closes to each other. These therapies have been proven effective against loneliness, depression, anxiety and even physical ailments.

Here are five surprising health benefits of hugging that you need to know about this Hug Day:



1. Builds Trust

Hugging can be an important exercise in building trust between two people. A hug is an assurance of safety and companionship that is conveyed through the body. Hugging is a way of building a more honest communication.

2. Improves Bonding, Controls Blood Pressure

Hugging your loved one often can significantly enhance your bond with them. A hug improves the levels of oxytocin in the body. Oxytocin is known as the 'bonding hormone'. A study by the University of North Carolina had found that hugging can not only give a boost to the bond between two people, but can also lower blood pressure. Interestingly, hugging is more effective for women than men.

3. Boosts Happiness

Holding someone close in a hug can improve the levels of serotonin- the happiness hormone- in the body, elevating the person's mood.

4. Relaxes Muscles

When you're stressed, there's a tension that builds up in the muscles. Hugs might effectively release that tension, and may even soothe pain, by improving blood circulation.

5. Boosts Immunity

It might come as a surprise to you but hugs may actually be able to improve your immunity. A 2014 study by Carnegie Mellon University found that hugs can boost immunity by fighting stress, which has been known to weaken the immune system. The study said that people with ongoing conflicts with others are more prone to falling sick due to increased stress. However, those who have a better support system are able to fight the risks off.

So now you know! Don't just tell your loved one that you love them, show it to them with a bear hug.

Happy Hug Day 2018!