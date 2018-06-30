Happy Birthday Avika Gor: Here’s A Sneak Peek Into Her Foodie Side!

The bubbly television actress Avika Gor is ringing in her 21st birthday today. She was barely nine years old when she kicked off her career in Balika Vadhu as a young bride Anandi and went on to become the choti bahu of the Bharadwaj family in Sasural Simar Ka. She was seen in many other shows and short films. The young actress is now seen in Laado- Veerpur Ki Mardani (part-2). Associated with the television industry, Avika has come a long way and her fan list is only growing. Not only has she worked in television but has played interesting roles in Kannada films too. The fit actress seems to love all things junk, but ensures keeping healthy by dancing- no, it isn't us saying this, but her Instagram that speaks volumes about her fitness. On Avika Gor's birthday, let's take a sneak peek of what she loves eating and how she keeps fit.

Avika Gor's Foodie Side

Avika has learned the hard way and how. Her hostel life looks quite interesting, but definitely not complete without a cuppa tea or coffee.

What's celebration without a cake? Her fans often treat her with gifts and cakes. In this post too, her fans gifted her a photo-cake that had her and her best friend Manish Raisinghan on it. Indeed a beautiful cake.

Who wouldn't love their bowlful of instant noodles? Avika Gor is just like any of us who refuse to grow up when it comes to instant noodles!

Well, we cannot ignore how she loves her dancing, no matter even if it's a gym she uses to shake a leg; here's proof.

Well, looks like Avika takes her fitness rather seriously- or at least try to!

Well, we wish Avika a very Happy Birthday and wish all the luck for the ventures coming her way!