Hangovers Tend to Last Longer Than You Think: Study 

Hangovers may last longer than a day, say researchers. And no, we are not talking about just those nasty ones which would refuse to leave despite all best remedies. Findings published in the journal Addiction, showed that impairments in cognition seen when individuals are drunk, are still present the day after, even when there is little or no alcohol present. This is why, one must avoid activities such as driving after drinking.

When you think of hangover, you only take into account the span of discomfort following the consumption of alcohol. But the researchers say that it is very important to understand that our brain takes much longer to recover from the effects of heavy drinking.

"We found that hangover impaired psychomotor speed, short and long term memory and sustained attention. Impaired performance in these abilities reflects poorer concentration and focus, decreased memory and reduced reaction time the day after an evening of heavy drinking," said lead author Craig Gunn from Britain's University of Bath.

"Our review also indicated limited and inconsistent research on alcohol hangover and the need for future studies in the field," Gunn added.

Through the findings , scientists tried to point the important implications when it came to activities performed when hungover, including driving.

It is always a good idea to not drive at all after your booze session. You may believe there is no alcohol in your system and go grab your keys after a short while of drinking. But that need not be true.

In addition, the researchers warn that although many workplaces have clear policies in place regarding alcohol intoxication at work, few cover the next day effects of alcohol.

"Our findings demonstrate that hangover can have serious consequences for the performance of everyday activities such as driving and workplace skills such as concentration and memory," noted Sally Adams, Professor at the varsity.



When it comes to curing hangovers, almost everybody seems to have a tip or two. While some of them are effective, some of them are far from showing any results. Here are some of the best foods you could use to cure a hangover.

1. Lemon Water

Lemons are acidic in nature and they have the tendency to break down the alcohol and digest it rapidly. Squeeze it in a warm glass of water and see the results.

2. Bananas

Alcohol can make you feel physically weak and eating bananas will get you back on track. Bananas can improve the muscle function in the body by restoring potassium levels.

3. Honey

Honey can help you in flushing out the remaining alcohol in your stomach as it is packed with a lot of antioxidants and concentrated fructose. You can either eat it raw or pair it with some toasts.

4. Tomato Juice



Alcohol has the tendency to drain essential vitamins and mineral from the body. Tomato juice can restore those lost vitamins and minerals, making you feel less lethargic.

(With inputs IANS)