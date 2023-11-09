Greasy, Smelly Kitchen? No More! 5 Easy Ways To Sparkle Kitchen Tiles

Tips to clean greasy kitchen tiles. (Image Credit: Istock)

We can all agree on this: keeping your kitchen clean is no easy task. Apart from the storage issues, there is also a common problem of greasy stains all around. We cook so many different types of food on a daily basis that they end up leaving stubborn stains and grease across the surface. The kitchen tiles, in particular, are quite challenging to clean. They tend to accumulate all the residue from the greasy curries and sabzis that we cook. This can spoil the view of your kitchen and also make it a bit embarrassing if guests arrive. To ensure your kitchen tiles shine as bright as new, here are some easy tips for effortless cleaning.

Here Are 5 Tips For Removing Grease Stains From Your Kitchen Tiles:

1. Lemon Juice And Water

The power of lemon as a cleaning agent is no secret. The citric acid present in it allows it to naturally break down tough stains like grease in the kitchen. It acts as a natural disinfectant and also leaves behind a nice citrusy aroma after cleaning. Start by wiping off your tiles with a wet cloth to get rid of food/oil residue. Now, take 1 cup of water and add a few drops of lemon juice to it. Dip a sponge into it and rub it all over the tiles. Let it stay for around 20-30 minutes, and then wipe again using a wet cloth.

2. Baking Soda And Water

Another remarkable cleaning agent in our kitchen is baking soda. You can use it in the form of a paste to clean your kitchen tiles. Since it is a mild alkali, it allows the dirt and grease to dissolve easily in water. Take around 5-6 tablespoons of water and add 2 teaspoons of baking soda to it. Make sure the mixture is not too thin or thick; it should have the consistency of a paste. Clean the tiles with a cloth, and then apply the paste all over for a few minutes before rinsing them with water.

3. Use Vinegar Solution

You can use vinegar to clean your kitchen tiles as well. To use it, make a DIY cleaning spray with one part vinegar and two parts water. Wipe your tiles with a wet cloth, and then spray the vinegar solution all over them. Let the solution sit for some time, and then remove the accumulated dirt and grease using a sponge. Rinse the tiles with water and see the results for yourself. This method also guarantees a nice aroma and will leave your kitchen smelling fresh.

4. Use Bleach

Bleach is another wonderful ingredient for cleaning kitchen tiles. It is a powerful disinfectant and can help remove stubborn grease stains with ease. All you have to do is add 1-2 teaspoons of bleaching powder to 1/4 cup of water. The consistency should resemble that of toothpaste. Wipe your tiles with a wet cloth before applying this paste to them. Leave it for 5 to 10 minutes and not any more, as it could also cause discoloration to your tiles.

5. Use Ammonia

Ammonia is also an effective cleaner that works like magic on grease stains. And your kitchen tiles are no exception. To use it, take around 3 cups of water and add 1/2 cup of ammonia to it. Mix well and apply this solution all over the tiles using a sponge. Make sure to wear gloves while doing so, as it's quite strong. You may even want to open your kitchen windows or doors, as its aroma can last for a long time. Scrub the tiles nicely, let the solution sit for some time, and then rinse with water.

With our tips and tricks, your kitchen tiles will shine like never before. However, if your kitchen tiles are too dirty, it would be better to contact a professional to help clean them.