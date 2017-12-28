Girls Who Hit Puberty Early, May Be At Greater Risk of Depression In Teenage and Later in Life 

Girls who went through puberty earlier are more likely to struggle with depression in their adult life says a new study. The study revealed that they experience depression and behavior problems that last into their 20s compared to peers who start menstruation later.According to the study published in the Journal Pediatrics, girls who hit their puberty early are also more likely to have more severe symptoms of depression in adolescence.For the study, the team analysed the data on nearly 7,800 women who had their first menstrual cycle at an average age of 12. In the span of the study, the women were interviewed four times, starting around age 16 and continuing until about age 28.The findings revealed that younger the age, more was the risk associated. The risk was stronger for the girls who started menstruation at age 8 than at age 10, for instance.The study also went on to reveal that with earlier puberty girls also developed behavior issues that led to things like stealing, lying, breaking into buildings and selling drugs. The pattern was said to last until young adulthood.The researchers of the study claimed that the magnitude of the association between puberty and these psychological difficulties remains stable.This could hint that puberty is as strongly associated with depressive symptoms and antisocial behavior during adulthood as it is during adolescence. Efforts must be taken to understand the psychological vulnerability of earlier puberty, which tends to lingers longer than previously thought.Puberty can be a challenging time for all adolescents, it can be particularly difficult for girls who mature early. The vulnerability that comes with the myriad changes in biology, appearance, self-perception and emotion could get difficult to grasp.The physical maturation is linked to changes in social roles and relationships, this can result in difficulties in coping. The changes in the brain can make youth exceptionally vulnerable to mental health and behavior difficulties.For the study, the researchers examined data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent Health. This is a nationally representative study that includes youth from a broad range of racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. The interviews examined in the current study were conducted in four waves from 1994 to 2008.From the data collected, the scientists studied the timing of menstruation and also touched on symptoms of depression that the teens had experienced in the past week and the frequency of so-called anti-social behaviors like lying, stealing and dealing drugs.Women who in their young adulthood experienced depression, could have been at risk because they were more likely to start experiencing these symptoms during adolescence and remained at risk over time, the study noted.The study wasn't a controlled experiment designed to prove whether early puberty might influence the risk of depression or behavior problems in adolescence or later in life. A variety of factors of early puberty may have been ruled out in the study like friendships or academics too.Depression is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how you feel, the way you think and how you act. Depression is one of the most rampantly growing disorders in the world especially amongst adolescents and teenagers. Here are some foods that may help cure depressive symptoms and make you feel positive.Include foods that are rich in complex carbs in your diet like whole grains and brown rice. A lot of studies have shown that low carbohydrate diets have been linked to nervousness, anxiety, decreased concentration and insomnia.A deficiency of this nutrient if often linked with mood swings and depression. Add natural sources of Vitamin D like mushrooms, eggs and soy milk to your diet.Antioxidants can help in reducing the oxidative stress on your mental health. Berries and foods like cherries, grapes and dark leafy greens are your best bet.Protein rich foods are known to boost alertness. Some of them contain an amino acid called tryptophan which helps your body make the mood boosting brain chemical, serotonin. Peas, beans, soya, lentils and paneer are good options and so are chicken and fish.Loading up on these foods help in lifting your mood and making one feel slightly better.