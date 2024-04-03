Ginger Water For Weight Loss: How This Incredible Drink Can Help You Shed Kilos

Ginger water is low in calories. (Image Credit: iStock)

Are you someone who is trying to lose weight? Are you looking for healthy foods and beverages to include in your diet? Are you tired of finding solutions to achieve your desired weight-loss goal? If your answer is yes, keep reading, as we have something insightful to share. In order to lose weight, there are several steps one has to take. This includes a combination of both physical activity and following a healthy diet. There are plenty of healthy options that you can incorporate into your diet, one of which is ginger. This wonder spice has some remarkable benefits to offer for our health and can also aid in weight loss. There are several ways in which you can add it to your diet, but here, we'll be focusing on ginger water. Read on to find out how it can help you lose weight and stay healthy.

Is Ginger Good For Weight Loss? Health Benefits Of Ginger

1. Aids In Weight Loss

Ginger water can make an excellent addition to your weight-loss diet. As per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), consumption of ginger showed a significant impact on body weight and belly fat among overweight subjects. Having its water can help you stay full for longer and therefore prevent binge eating at odd hours. This way, you can better manage your weight and take a step closer to a healthier you.

2. Helps Manage Blood Sugar

Did you know ginger water can also help manage blood sugar levels? This is because the beverage is very low in calories, and ginger contains fewer carbohydrates. Since carbohydrates tend to metabolise quickly, a drink with fewer carbohydrates does not cause any surge in blood sugar levels. Considering this, it makes for a great replacement for sugary drinks and aerated beverages.

3. May Help Lower Cholesterol

Another advantage of sipping ginger water is that it may help reduce cholesterol levels. Having high cholesterol can have a direct impact on your heart health. According to the NIH, consumption of ginger extract showed a decrease in LDL cholesterol levels in mice.

4. May Help Reduce Inflammation

A study by the NIH also suggests that ginger can also reduce inflammation in the body and allergic reactions. Therefore, incorporating ginger water into your diet can be beneficial for fighting chronic illnesses. Another study states that participants who took daily ginger supplements complained of less muscle pain after a workout.

How To Make Ginger Water At Home?

To make ginger water, you just need to grate fresh ginger. You can use 1 inch of ginger for this purpose or adjust the quantity according to how much water you plan to use.

Now, boil around two cups of water in a pan. Once done, add the grated ginger to it.

Remove the water from the stove and allow it to steep for about 5 to 10 minutes.

Strain the liquid to remove the ginger pieces and pour it into a jug.

Refrigerate this water for a while, and then enjoy the fresh ginger water.

You can even add a bit of honey to the water to balance out its strong flavour. Your ginger water is ready!

Now that you're aware of the benefits of ginger water, consider adding it to your weight loss diet. Stay fit and healthy!